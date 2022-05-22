Development of the city’s newest park could be put on hold after a recent estimate places the cost at double the state grant the city received to fund it.
The Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee will consider what action to recommend to the full city council when it meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. The meeting will also be available virtually through computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493 or by phone by calling 571-317-3122 and using access code 929-161-493.
The committee will also hear about two grants the city has received for the Spring River Trail, including one to construct a connection between that trail and Cielo Grande Recreation Area.
Last year, the city received $400,000 in a legislative grant to fund the development of a new park at 2301 S. Virginia, which was once the site for Chisum Elementary School. The school was closed in 2004 and later torn down. The city has owned the property since about 2007 and in June designated it as a city park.
Jim Burress, director of special services, said at that time about $300,000 would be used for the park’s infrastructure with the rest used to purchase playground equipment, trash cans and picnic tables.
However, a May 11 estimate included in the committee’s agenda packet shows a total estimated cost of $810,307 for the park’s construction. Playground equipment has already been ordered at a cost of $59,158, leaving a balance of $340,842 from the legislative grant.
Plans for the park include a paved recreation trail around the perimeter, a parking area, playground, a covered shelter with picnic table and grill, a half-court basketball court, benches and landscaping.
Putting the project on hold or putting the work up for bid with remaining funding are possible actions the committee could discuss.
The committee will also hear from City Engineer Louis Najar about two federal grants awarded through the New Mexico Department of Transportation for Spring River Trail.
The city received a $236,000 Recreational Trails Program grant to rehabilitate the trail between Union and Pennsylvania avenues.
A Transportation Alternative Flexible Funds grant will provide $225,000 to connect the Spring River Trail to the trails at Cielo Grande. The grant application did not require the city to submit a specific plan to be funded, however.
The city and the Spring River Corridor Foundation have been trying to connect the two trails for more than six years. Through the last two years, seven different options have been discussed. The last, using North Mississippi Avenue, died in October after the city council failed to approve a resolution designating a no-parking zone on three blocks of the street to accommodate the trail. Several residents of the street voiced concerns about losing safe parking areas and increased trespassing or vehicle crime.
The option that has the support of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission as well as the Spring River Trail Foundation is also the most expensive. That option would build a connecting trail from the southwest portion of the Cielo Grande outer loop trail and follow an old runway on the Old Municipal Airport grounds west to Sycamore Avenue. It would then loop south to West Eighth Street where it would connect with the trail at the J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary, which connects to the Spring River Trail.
A variation of that option would follow the runway partway, then cross West Eighth Street near an access road to the golf course, continuing on the south side of Eighth to the bird sanctuary.
Another option discussed but largely dismissed last year due to protest from residents would use the alley between Wyoming Avenue and the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River. A variation of that option would use part of the golf course for the trail.
The committee will hear updates on city projects and airport infrastructure, consider its future meeting dates and consider recommending awarding a contract to perform building demolitions to Custom Construction II of Roswell.
