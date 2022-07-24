The Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee will consider giving its recommendation on bids to improve drainage on Holly Loop, a residential development in northeast Roswell that saw homes flooded after torrential rains in late June and last fall.
The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
About a dozen homes were flooded June 26 after 3 inches or more of rain fell in a short period of time in north Roswell. A drainage pipe in the southeast corner of the development near Country Club Road and Atkinson Avenue filled up with storm runoff, backing water up waist deep in the street and flooding homes and yards on the south portion of the loop.
Similar flooding happened in the development in September.
Residents held a meeting later that week attended by Mayor Tim Jennings and City Councilors Juliana Halvorson and Barry Foster to seek answers of why the drain backed up and what solutions the city could provide.
One theory of why the drain flooded was that the 60-inch pipe under Country Club Road it connects to was full and because the drain connected to a lower portion of that pipe, it could not drain properly.
One solution is to add another drain pipe to the existing system and connecting it to the 60-inch pipe in a way that will ensure it drains.
That plan was put out for bid, and two companies responded. Abrahams Construction, Albuquerque, bid $165,332 while Smithco Construction, Caballo, bid $320,971. Three other contractors that were solicited for bids did not respond or did not provide quotes.
The committee will also consider its recommendations for change orders to a water line extension project at the Roswell Air Center for $253,503. The change order would install more valves and other equipment on water lines installed in 1941.
Another change order is for a pavement markings project awarded in December to San Bar Construction Co., Albuquerque. Since the award, the city has had an increased need for pavement markings for safety enhancements and requests from schools, according to the agenda item abstract. The change order would increase the original $52,390 cost to $89,364.
A request to reduce new water service and frontage fees for a house being constructed by Habitat for Humanity at 1707 South Beech St. will also be considered. The organization said in a June 14 letter to Mayor Tim Jennings it has not been charged in the past for other fees, such as building and electrical permits, and the requested fee reductions would help control construction costs.
The committee will also hear various project updates and a recommendation on expending the remaining $323,205 that was awarded by the state Legislature toward the planning, design and construction of baseball fields at Cielo Grande Recreation Center.
The public can join Monday's meeting electronically through computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493, or by phone at 571-317-3122, using access code 929-161-493.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.