The discussion became heated Monday about changes suggested by city staff to Chapters 21 and 26 of Roswell’s utility codes, which are under review by the Infrastructure Committee.
A resident announced that one of the employees involved with the code revisions wasn’t crediting the source of the material during the committee meeting. More than one person at the meeting responded by explaining that such documents aren’t protected material.
Resident Rita Kane-Doerhoefer said that a significant amount of the proposed code language appears to come from Arizona codes. One of the committee members, Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best, was among those who pointed out that many codes are the result of information and law from a variety of sources.
Corn-Best and Kane-Doerhoefer ended up briefly shouting at each other. At one point, Corn-Best defended Abraham Chaparro, the city’s solid waste director, who worked on the code language and to whom the other resident was referring. She thanked Chaparro for his effort so far and said that no matter the sources that “we’ve got to have something.”
Committee Chair Jason Perry shut down their argument by calling for order so the discussion could keep moving along.
“We’re not writing a college paper,” Councilor Angela Moore said. She was participating remotely.
It’s common for municipal governments to piece together wording for their own codes using material from codes that have been successful for nearby cities and counties. Code language from more far-flung locations can also be included, City Attorney Hess Yntema explained.
In the United States, it’s supposed to cost nothing to publish governmental laws, codes, statutes and court decisions because they are within the public domain. He pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2020, Georgia vs. Public.Resources.Org, Inc., that extended the public domain designation to annotations created by officials with government entities that are meant to help people better understand the code and how a code is supported by existing law.
Yntema also explained that borrowing from other government codes could also have a negative effect: the resulting code could end up not being “a good fit” because it doesn’t conform with other parts of the local code or is unsuitable because it doesn’t match the form of local government.
“We don’t want to adopt certain state or federal laws because the city doesn’t have the same authority as state or federal government,” he said.
Yntema also noted that a private entity owns the copyright to the code language it produces, such as the International Code Council holding the copyright to its International Building Code (IBC). Municipalities could be subject to a fee for the use of IBC material, for example.
Chaparro points out in his staff report that the city’s current code pertaining to solid waste hasn’t been updated in at least 35 years.
Along with updating Chap. 26, there is a similar process underway to revise Chap. 21, which focuses on solid wastes.
Perry asked about the use of the terms “city” and “director” in a section of the Chapter 21 revision draft. He inquired about the shift from one term to the other in the proposed code.
Chaparro replied that the use of the term director is for situations normally handled at the department level.
“I see a big difference between ‘city’ and ‘city manager’” because "city" is a broad term, Perry noted. And, “the city manager can organize the department as he sees fit.”
Among topics also discussed that are related to this code include the need for residents and commercial trash customers to break down cardboard boxes. Not only do flattened boxes take up less space in receptacles and in trash trucks, they are less likely to end up outside of trash receptacles.
There was also concern noted about how commercial solid waste customers frequently lose some of their trash space because of others dumping their own refuse into those large receptacles.
The committee has so far been able to get through potential changes in Chapter 26, Sections 1 and 2 of the city code, which is related to water, sewers and sewage disposal. The process has been to introduce a portion of the city’s existing during one meeting, then to allow time for committee members to look at the draft wording and during the next meeting, ask questions and suggest changes.
Both new and suggested sections are part of each meeting. The goal is to complete the committee review of the codes by December for city councilors to consider the changes.