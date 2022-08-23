Communities south of Roswell are bracing for moderate flooding, as the Pecos River is expected to crest at record levels.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque Monday afternoon issued a flood warning for the communities of Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur due to the rising of the Pecos River.
“The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 22.1 feet early this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage later this evening,” the National Weather Service said in its most recent update, this morning at 6:42 a.m.
Such levels would break the 1941 record of a crest of 21.9 feet for the river. The rising waters come following a weekend of heavy rainfall.
In anticipation of the spillover, Dexter Public Schools on Tuesday canceled classes “due to the impending flooding and out of an abundance of caution,” according to a post on the school district's Facebook page.
Hagerman Public Schools on their Facebook page stated they are monitoring the situation and, if conditions warrant, could dismiss students early.
Authorities are still dealing with swelling waters east of Roswell near U.S. 380. Early Monday conditions prompted the closure of River Road.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the increasing water caused four residences to be evacuated in that area and at least one motorist had to be rescued.
The road, he said, remains closed to the public.
“Right now River Road is completely underwater as well as some residences,” he said.
The expanding water created more peril for deputies and River Road residents. Yslas said rattlesnakes have been washed out of their underground dens and are now floating in the water.
A dog belonging to a River Road resident was bitten. Yslas said he has given an order for deputies not to wade into the water unless it is an absolute emergency.
“We are in the process of making sure that everybody is evacuated from that area because we are not going to go into the water because of the dangers of all the rattlesnakes,” he said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301 or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
