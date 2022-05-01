The city of Roswell is looking for citizens to serve the community by applying to fill one of multiple vacancies on its boards and commissions.
The members of these boards and commissions are appointed by the mayor, with the advice and consent of the city council.
The following boards and commissions have vacancies: Airport Advisory Commission, Cemetery Board, Commission on Aging, Keep Roswell Beautiful, Occupancy Tax Board, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning and Zoning, Library Board of Trustees, and the Commission on Accessibility and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act).
To apply, go online to https://roswell-nm.gov/599/Vacancies-Applications and click on the board or commission of your choice. If you would prefer a hard copy of the application, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 575-624-6700. To apply for the Commission on Accessibility and ADA, contact the City Clerk’s Office.
The following boards and commissions do not have vacancies, but are accepting applications for future consideration. Contact the City Clerk’s Office to apply to serve with these: ETZ (Extraterritorial Zoning) Commission, Labor Management Board and the Roswell Museum Board of Trustees.