Keep Roswell Beautiful (KRB) and the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce are inviting volunteers to help clean up Roswell.
The target area for this year’s Community Cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 15, is Poe Corn Park and the Hondo River Trail. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
KRB, a City of Roswell program, will provide free cleanup supplies — gloves, trash bags, trash grabbers and safety vests — thanks to a New Mexico Tourism Department Clean and Beautiful Grant.
Individuals and groups can pick up supplies when they check in at Poe Corn Park, 700 E. Second St., during the cleanup. The Hispano Chamber will provide meal coupons from a local restaurant to the first 50 volunteers to complete the cleanup.
KRB will give out reusable shopping totes and tumblers to thank volunteers, while supplies last.
Volunteers will also receive a reusable "Toss No Mas" car trash container provided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation and LED lightbulbs donated by Xcel Energy, while supplies of each of the items last.
For more information, contact Keep Roswell Beautiful Coordinator Kathy Lay at 575-500-0395 or k.lay@roswell-nm.gov.