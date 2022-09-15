The city of Roswell’s Community Development Services divisions are poised to physically unify once they move into a larger, shared site inside the Sunwest Centre Office Complex at 500 N. Main St.
City officials are referring to the site as the Community Development Center.
Kevin Maevers, the city’s Community Development Director, reported during Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting about the progress of renovations to the bottom floor of the complex. He said the site could be ready for employees to move in and for introduction to the public with a “soft launch” in mid-to-late October.
“It’s going to dramatically improve customer service,” Maevers commented.
He also said better serving the public “was the primary rationale driving this process forward.”
Discussions have been occurring since 2019 about providing the public a “one-stop shop” for people using the Community Development Services’ five divisions: planning and zoning, real estate, building and inspection, code enforcement and business licenses.
“Concerns about extended permit times, poor customer service and lack of coordination between divisions were echoed by the local business and development community,” Maevers’ written report stated. He read portions of it aloud during the meeting.
Initially, there was no suitable location available for Community Development functions to be brought together until space became available at Sunwest in mid-2021.
A 10-year lease was finalized in June 2021 for 9,830 square feet at Sunwest. Cost to the city will be $147,450 annually, said Todd Verciglio, the city’s real property manager.
The owner is responsible for construction of tenant improvements and for that, “the city isn’t putting out a dime,” Maevers pointed out.
The space is meant to accommodate up to 25 employees. There are about a dozen-and-a-half people working in Community Development divisions now.
The existing inspections office has only two windows and, if someone needs to handle a planning and zoning issue, they need to go to another building. The space at Sunwest will allow Community Development to provide five service windows — one window for each division.
And two rooms will be available for consultations between staff and the public.
“Because of the age of the building — and the needs to make significant upgrades to meet current commercial building codes, standards and city of Roswell requirements — progress has been slow but steady,” according to Maevers.
The 10-story building was completed in 1962.
He also noted that previous contractor labor shortages and “many supply chain issues” have been resolved.
Restrooms were improved, the fire suppression system is being upgraded and there is a conference room that could be occupied by up to 75 people.
Other remaining tasks are ”mostly cosmetic,” he said.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony could occur in December.
“We want to make sure everything works,” Maevers emphasized.
The current online system for form submissions to Community Development divisions is slated for revision. People would be able to access this system from their own computers or through computers at the center.
Handwritten forms can still be submitted at this stage.
The Public Safety Committee took no action Tuesday because not enough members were in attendance to compose a quorum.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
