Dan Jennings says the first 100% Chaves County Summit is intended not only to introduce people to each other, but to come up with projects that will help the initiative achieve its goals. A former schools administrator and correctional instructor and a current Hagerman town council member, Jennings is the lead organizer of the 100% Chaves County initiative.

The effort to ensure access to services that experts say are needed for children and their families to thrive is holding its inaugural 100% Chaves County Summit this Friday.

“What we really wanted to do is, when we get together, No. 1, get to know who's in the (vital services) sector in Chaves County,” said Dan Jennings, adding that the other objective is to identify a project for each sector to meet goals. “Let's talk about what each other has and then dream what we can do together. ... What small project can we get together and everybody take a part of?”