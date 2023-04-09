The effort to ensure access to services that experts say are needed for children and their families to thrive is holding its inaugural 100% Chaves County Summit this Friday.
“What we really wanted to do is, when we get together, No. 1, get to know who's in the (vital services) sector in Chaves County,” said Dan Jennings, adding that the other objective is to identify a project for each sector to meet goals. “Let's talk about what each other has and then dream what we can do together. ... What small project can we get together and everybody take a part of?”
Only after people succeed on smaller projects will they be able to take on what Jennings calls the “moon shot” projects. “If we can work together on the small things, then we can really go after these other larger grants or programs,” he said.
Jennings is the lead coordinator — or community connector — for 100% Chaves County, currently an all-volunteer movement that includes 10 local team leads, or “sector connectors.” The local effort is aligned with 100% New Mexico and the Anna, Age Eight, Institute. The 100% New Mexico movement is also sometimes called the 100% Community initiative.
The researchers and scientists associated with 100% New Mexico, which focuses especially on youth and young adults, contend that empirical data and extensive studies have proven that 10 services are needed for healthy, resilient people. The five services needed for survival are food, housing, medical and dental care, behavioral health care and transportation. The services needed to thrive are parental supports, early childhood learning, community schools, youth mentors and job training.
The 100% New Mexico movement and its county affiliates are working to identify existing services, determine gaps in services or obstacles to using them, and provide referral mechanisms so that state and county residents know which services exist and how to access them. As the movement grows in the state and Chaves County, advocates foresee much larger projects to grow services, programs and facilities to meet needs.
The summit begins at 8 a.m. Friday at the Roswell Convention Center, with at least 140 people expected. Keynote speakers include state senator and retired educator Bill Soules (D-Dona Ana County) and Dominic Cappello and Katherine Ortega Courtney, the co-leads of the Anna, Age Eight, Institute and 100% New Mexico.
“Sen. Soules has been a very big proponent of Anna, Age Eight and 100% New Mexico,” Jennings said. Soules was a sponsor of the legislation that provided the Anna, Age Eight, Institute with its initial funding. During the 2023 legislative session, Soules introduced two pieces of legislation in line with the initiative's objectives. Senate Bill 49 would have allocated $4.1 million to provide services to reduce childhood and adolescent trauma and “adverse experiences,” while Senate Joint Resolution 2 would have amended the New Mexico Constitution to create a “Children's Bill of Rights” stating that youth have the right to the 10 services identified by 100% New Mexico.
Soules said Friday that he will continue to introduce such legislation until the objectives are achieved, and he said that funding through other legislation that did pass this session likely will be used to create a “one-stop shop” concept where the 10 services are in one facility in Dona Ana County and perhaps other areas.
He said that the 100% Chaves County effort is “taking off — doing great things.” His talk will include insights into how the legislative process can help people achieve goals. “Lots of times people don't understand how laws and things going on in the Legislature and in their community governments can affect them,” he said. “One of the things I plan to talk about is how to leverage legislative actions to help with their efforts.”
After hearing from the keynote speakers, members from the individual sectors will meet, with an opportunity for all sectors to share later. Each of the 10 sectors are expected to come up with their “small” projects. Jennings said the plan is that he and all the sector connectors will meet virtually or in-person over the coming months to monitor progress. He also would like to see another summit next year.
The preliminary results of a community survey also will be shared at the summit. The survey asked people about their experiences and perceptions with existing services in the area. As of press time, about 600 people from Roswell and other Chaves County communities have completed it, with Jennings wanting to see at least 1,100 participants. One of the results is that, while 91% of respondents said they had need of medical services, only 50% indicated that they had no difficulty receiving care. Top “obstacles” to medical care identified were length of time in getting appointments, costs and finding a “quality” provider.
Jennings said that the general public should begin to experience some of the work of the local initiative in the months following the summit. They might notice one of the sector projects. For example, he said, they might see promotions or advertisements about local youth mentoring programs. Those seeking services also will benefit as the group's members update information in the Share New Mexico resource database as well as in local referral directories. He added that an organization at the summit will talk about its donation of software to nonprofits or other groups so that they can do their own referrals for their own clientele.
More information about 100% Chaves County and a link to the survey are at https://linko.page/100chavescounty. Information about 100% New Mexico is at annaageeight.org.
