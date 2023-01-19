Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation are hosting a welcome reception for new ENMU Chancellor James Johnston, and his wife, Stephanie, on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The community is invited to the reception at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., from 5-7 p.m.
Johnston began his position as ENMU Chancellor on Jan. 3. He had most recently served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Johnston earned his Ph.D. in Health Studies from Texas Woman’s University in 2006. He earned his Master of Science in Radiologic Sciences and his Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences from Midwestern State University. He began his education at South Plains College, where he received his associate's degree in Radiologic Sciences in 1986.
Johnston is originally from Slaton, Texas, and his wife is originally from Las Cruces. Johnston and his wife say they are honored to return to the region they consider home and look forward to serving ENMU and advancing its mission of student success.