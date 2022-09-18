Police were dispatched Sept. 13 at 5:28 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Main Street. The following items were reported stolen: a Makita grinder valued at $120; a DeWalt grinder valued at $80; a $160 concrete mixer; and a $200 electric saw.
Arrests/citations
Andrew Lujan and Mariah Angelica Olivares were each charged with shoplifting on Sept. 9 at 4:15 p.m. at a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Amanda Michelle Juarez was charged with shoplifting Sept. 9 at 5:13 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Esperanza Benita Cordova was charged with shoplifting and failure to appear Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. at a 2600 block of West 2nd Street address.
Michael Francis Silvestri was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Sept. 10 at 11:55 p.m. while in the 1100 block of South Union Avenue.
Kenneth McBreen was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member Sept. 11 at 9:21 a.m, while in the 1700 block of West 2nd Street.
Lilly May Mohr was charged Sept. 11 at 6:13 p.m. with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Raul Munoz-Flores was charged with criminal damage to property Sept. 13 at 6:50 a.m. in the 700 block of North Kentucky Avenue.
Clinton Babcock was charged Sept. 15 at 10:17 a.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage
Officers were dispatched Sept. 12 at 11:03 p.m. to a 100 block of West Alameda Street address in reference to a report of criminal damage. A Honda Accord was reported to have sustained $4,000 in damage and a residence $300 in damage.
Police responded Sept. 14 at 3:16 a.m. to a report of a burglary in the 3600 block of North Main Street. Cabinet doors with a combined value of $7,500 were reported damaged.
Police responded Sept. 14 at 2:31 p.m. to an arson call in the 300 block of West Wildy Street. A structure sustained $40,000 in damage.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 14 at 11:14 p.m. to a criminal damage call at a 2300 block of North Main Street hotel. The following items were reported damaged: a $180 bedside lamp; a $250 wooden bench; a $700 window; a $300 bedside table; and a $30 coffee pot.
A $1,500 travel trailer was reported damaged Sept. 15 at 8:57 a.m from a 900 block of North College Boulevard address.
Larceny/theft
A total of $177.02 in items were reported stolen Sept. 9 at 5:13 a.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Police were dispatched Sept. 9 at 3:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of North Main Street in reference to a larceny shoplifting. Clothing and furs with a combined value of $179.36 were reported stolen.
Officers responded to an attempted burglary in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street on Sept. 9 at 3:20 p.m. An assortment of power tools with a combined value of $1,000 were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 10 at 8:45 a.m. to the 100 block of South Atkinson Avenue in reference to a larceny. A total of $3,500 in copper pipes were reported stolen and a $100 metal box was reported damaged.
A burglary was reported Sept. 10 at 12:21 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Heights Drive. A $415 gun was reported stolen.
Officers responded Sept. 12 at 5:24 a.m. to a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 3100 block of North Main Street. A $3,000 generator was reported stolen.
A $2,000 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle Sept. 12 at 9:12 a.m. in the 600 block of East College Boulevard.
Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of West 2nd Street Sept. 12 at 10:17 a.m. in reference to a larceny from a motor vehicle call. A $1,500 catalytic converter was reported stolen and a $500 fence damaged.
A $150 car battery was reported stolen Sept. 12 at 7:49 p.m. from a vehicle in the 400 block of South Hemlock Avenue.
A 1998 Honda Civic was reported stolen Sept. 14 at 8:30 a.m from a 700 block of North Missouri Avenue residence.
Police responded Sept. 14 at 9:16 a.m to a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of West 2nd Street. A $1,000 catalytic converter was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ash Avenue Sept. 14 at 10:46 a.m. A 1974 Volkswagen Beetle was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Brasher Road Sept. 15 at 5:59 p.m in response to a larceny from a motor vehicle. A $1,200 catalytic converter was reported stolen.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.