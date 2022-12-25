A longstanding push to provide an annual stream of revenue for early childhood education in New Mexico by further tapping into the state's Permanent School Fund is now a reality.
Language giving New Mexico congressional consent to unlock additional money each year from the fund was part of the $1.7 trillion 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill passed by Congress this week and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, along with U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez, all Democrats, voted for the spending package that included the authorizing language.
Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, who was defeated in her bid for re-election last month and will not be returning to Congress in January, opposed it.
Heinrich, who was the senate sponsor of standalone legislation granting authorization, lauded the outcome.
“There is nothing I've worked on in my entire career that will have more impact than making this sustainable investment in early childhood education. This really is an opportunity to change the trajectory of our state in a positive way,” Heinrich said in a statement Friday.
Maddy Hayden, communications director for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said in an email the additional funds will be taken out of the fund on an annual basis starting in early 2023, with the Legislature determining specifics on how that money will be apportioned.
In November 70% of voters backed ratification of an amendment to the state's Constitution to increase annual disbursements from the state's Permanent School Fund to help boost early childhood and K-12 education in New Mexico.
Under the amendment, the additional money withdrawn from the fund each year will go towards “enhanced instruction for students at risk of failure; extending the school year; teacher compensation and early childhood education.”
The Permanent School Fund is part of the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund, which is composed of revenue gathered from leases and other activity on 13 million acres of public land within New Mexico.
Each year the fund's revenue is invested by the state, with 5% of the Fund's year-end market value to 21 different beneficiaries, including the New Mexico Military Institute; state universities, hospitals and a public education fund.
Changes approved by voters and now concurred to by Congress, will raise that 5% annual distribution to 6.25%. It is believed that will mean more than $200 million more each year for education, with more than half of that increase going towards early childhood education.
