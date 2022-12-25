Amendment one

With congressional approval secured, over $200 million more each year will go into education in New Mexico.

 Clarke Condé Photo

A longstanding push to provide an annual stream of revenue for early childhood education in New Mexico by further tapping into the state's Permanent School Fund is now a reality.

Language giving New Mexico congressional consent to unlock additional money each year from the fund was part of the $1.7 trillion 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill passed by Congress this week and signed into law by President Joe Biden.