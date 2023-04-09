Staff with the offices of U.S. senators and representatives for New Mexico will hold a virtual question-and-answer session for high school students and recent graduates interested in receiving nominations to attend U.S. military service academies in fall 2024.
The session will occur online at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. People interested in receiving the web link can contact the D.C. offices of a senator or representative.
Representatives from the offices of U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Representatives Melanie Stansbury, Teresa Leger Fernández, and Gabe Vasquez will participate along with representatives of military academies. The New Mexico congressional delegation will accept online applications for nominations from April 7 to Oct. 13. Congress allows each member to nominate a limited number of students for four of the five academies: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in New York.