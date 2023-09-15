Albuquerque Guns

Right to left, attorney Cameron Atkinson, Bernalillo County resident Dennis Smith and attorney Jeremy Gay mark a first victory in their case against New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after walking out of the U.S. District Courthouse in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

 Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Photo

A congressional resolution has been put forth in the U.S. House of Representatives condemning Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's controversial public health order to temporarily restrict the lawful carrying of firearms in public places in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04) announced the introduction of the resolution Thursday in a press release.