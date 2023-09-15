A congressional resolution has been put forth in the U.S. House of Representatives condemning Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's controversial public health order to temporarily restrict the lawful carrying of firearms in public places in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04) announced the introduction of the resolution Thursday in a press release.
“The Governor’s action should send a chill up every American’s spine as it strips away the protection of individual rights and freedom, which sets a dangerous precedent for the rights of Central Washingtonians and Americans across our nation,” he said in the release.
House Resolution 684. decries the Sept. 8 emergency public health order signed by Lujan Grisham as “blatantly violating the Second Amendment to the Constitution and depriving citizens of New Mexico of their right to bear arms.”
The resolution has garnered support from 50 co-sponsors, all Republicans.
Lujan Grisham's office did not respond to a request for comment before press time Thursday, nor did the offices of New Mexico Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, both Democrats, or U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-01) and Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02).
Nairka Trevino, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-03), who sits on the influential House Rules Committee, said members of that committee could take up the resolution as early as Monday. She did not say how Leger Fernandez would ultimately vote on the measure.
At least four of the eight Republicans on the Rules Committee have already signed on as co-sponsors.
Should it pass the Republican-controlled U.S. House, the resolution would head to the U.S. Senate, where Democrats hold a majority, where it likely faces an uncertain future.
The introduction of the resolution came a day after New Mexico’s U.S. District Judge David Urias granted a temporary restraining order preventing the state from implementing a portion of the public health order that prohibits the carrying of firearms in public places in Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque, and some other parts of the state for at least 30 days amid a rash of gun violence.
According to the order from Urias, the part of the order related to the carrying of firearms in public in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County can not be enforced until at least after an Oct. 3 preliminary hearing.
Under the order, only law enforcement and licensed security officers would legally be allowed to carry a firearm in public places in any city or county that averages 1,000 or more violent crimes per 100,000 residents per year since 2021, according to FBI statistics and more than 90 firearm-related emergency department visits per 100,000 residents between July 2022 to 2023.
The same restrictions would be in place during that 30-day period or until the recision of the order as it relates to carrying firearms on public school grounds, state property or public parks.
Individuals or entities that violate the order could face civil penalties or fines of up to $5,000.
So far at least five lawsuits have been filed by individuals and gun rights advocacy groups challenging the constitutionality of the public health order. Republicans in the New Mexico Legislature as well as the Republican Party of New Mexico are expected to file lawsuits challenging the governor's emergency powers authority.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.