Sen. Peter Wirth and other legislators

New Mexico Sen. Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe County), right, was one of the main sponsors of the conservation funding bill. He is seen in March 2017 in Santa Fe with former senators John Arthur Smith, left, and Jacob Candelaria. 

 AP File Photo/Russell Contreras

A bill to establish dedicated and permanent sources of funding for land, water and habitat conservation projects has passed the New Mexico Legislature and is headed to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who advocated for the legislation at the start of the session.

Senate Bill 9, supported by a coalition of about 36 environmental, conservation and land management groups in New Mexico and elsewhere, passed the state House of Representatives Sunday by a vote of 54-11.