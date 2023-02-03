State Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis

Submitted Photo 

A proposed state constitutional amendment that would overhaul the state's pretrial detention system advanced out of its first committee Wednesday.

Members of the New Mexico House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee sent HJR 9 out of committee, but without a “do pass” recommendation. The move allows it to proceed further along the legislative process but without the committee's expressed endorsement.