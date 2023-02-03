A proposed state constitutional amendment that would overhaul the state's pretrial detention system advanced out of its first committee Wednesday.
Members of the New Mexico House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee sent HJR 9 out of committee, but without a “do pass” recommendation. The move allows it to proceed further along the legislative process but without the committee's expressed endorsement.
The proposal, if approved by majorities in both legislative chambers, would place on the ballot a measure for New Mexico voters to decide whether to change how and when a person can be held in pretrial detention.
Currently, under Article II section 13 of the state constitution, a person can only be held without bond if they are charged with a felony and a district court judge determines that either the individual represents a flight risk or that clear and convincing evidence shows no conditions or combination of conditions of release will reasonably ensure the safety of the public.
Excessive bail designed solely to keep a person detained is prohibited under the Constitution. Someone who cannot afford to post money or a property bond who is not eligible to be held in pretrial detention, can also under the state constitution can also file a motion in court requesting relief from the requirement that they post bond.
Should HJR 9 win the approval of voters, many of the restrictions on bail would be removed. The amendment would empower the Legislature to set the conditions in state statute related to when a defendant can be held without bail or can be denied bail.
Additionally, pretrial detention would no longer be limited to individuals charged with a felony and magistrate judges, not just district judges, would have the ability to deny bail.
Provisions in the constitution against excessive bail would not be taken out under the amendment.
State Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, whose district encompasses Curry County along with portions of Roosevelt and Chaves counties, introduced HJR 9 along with fellow state Reps. William Rehm, R-Albuquerque, and Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park.
The proposed amendment comes as the state's pretrial detention system, which voters approved with the passage of a 2016 constitutional amendment, has been decried by many as a system of catch and release for criminals, and as a contributor to New Mexico's high crime rate.
In her testimony, Reeb said the amendment will allow voters to weigh in on the matter.
“I firmly believe its time we get this back to the voters,” Reeb said
Although Reeb herself said she was among the 87% of New Mexicans who voted in 2016 to ratify the amendment limiting pretrial detention, many people have since approached her saying that at the time they misunderstood the amendment and the consequences it would have for the state.
Rick Tedrow, district attorney for New Mexico's 11th Judicial District and an expert witness at the hearing, said his office has consistently received calls from people irritated by the release of criminal suspects who then go on to re-offend.
“They're tired of the small petty stuff that have broken windows on their businesses and burglaries because those are damages that come out of their pocketbook,” Tedrow said.
He added the existing system has also stressed the judicial system, as dockets are flooded with requests for pretrial detention.
“The attorneys don't have time to go and work on their cases because they are constantly going to hearing after hearing after hearing,” he said.
HJR 9, supporters say, is a way to tackle crime and keep the public safe.
“I firmly believe the citizens do not want these people out repeatedly committing crimes against their property,” Reeb said.
An Albuquerque Journal poll released in September found that 85% of those surveyed backed making it easier for judges to hold defendants in pretrial detention who are charged with certain violent crimes.
But opponents say HJR 9 violates defendants' rights by keeping them incarcerated before they have been tried and convicted. They also warn it could further strain detention centers who are already overburdened and short on staff.
“Holding presumptively innocent people in pretrial detention will not create a safer environment within our state,” said Nia Rucker, policy counsel and regional manager of the ACLU New Mexico office in Las Cruces.
Some evidence also indicates the number of individuals on pretrial release who go on to commit another offense is small.
The Fiscal Impact Report for HJR 9 cites a 2021 study that found 95% of criminal defendants in Bernalillo County were not charged with new violent offenses while out on pretrial release. The share who committed serious violent offenses, such as sexual offenses, robbery or homicide each made up 1% or less of new criminal activity of individuals out on pretrial release.
Committee member state Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said while the system is not perfect she is wary of HJR 9.
“I'm certainly willing to listen, but I'm not willing to go back this far,” she said.
HJR 9 next heads to the House Judiciary Committee.
