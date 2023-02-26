Dan Dattola and Jim Mitchell

Jim Mitchell, right, appears at a June 2022 city meeting at the Roswell Convention Center with his business partner Dan Dattola. They are the developers of The Oaks, a subdivision planned for northwest Roswell. 

 Daily Record File Photo

After about four months of city meetings to discuss continuing and funding a program to incentivize home building in Roswell, a resolution has received what in political bodies is often the death knell, a decision to “postpone indefinitely.”

That 4-0 vote Thursday by the Roswell City Council Legal Committee members Cristina Arnold, Robert Corn, Edward Heldenbrand and Juan Oropesa about the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) had been preceded by a 4-0 vote to postpone for a month a decision on a fee abatement program that could replace MIRP.