After about four months of city meetings to discuss continuing and funding a program to incentivize home building in Roswell, a resolution has received what in political bodies is often the death knell, a decision to “postpone indefinitely.”
That 4-0 vote Thursday by the Roswell City Council Legal Committee members Cristina Arnold, Robert Corn, Edward Heldenbrand and Juan Oropesa about the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) had been preceded by a 4-0 vote to postpone for a month a decision on a fee abatement program that could replace MIRP.
The decision about MIRP prompted an angry response and a threat of legal action from Jim Mitchell, one of the developers of The Oaks, a planned subdivision on West Country Club Road between North Union and North Sycamore avenues that has been designed to have from 800 to 900 single-family homes when finished. Mitchell and his partners suspended site work on the subdivision in November due to the city's unwillingness up to this point to fund MIRP.
Mitchell had been expecting that the home builders for the subdivision would receive up to $10,000 a home in infrastructure reimbursements, for a total of up to $9 million over about 10 years. Information Mitchell had provided was that the city would gross $27.03 million and net $3.6 million from property and sales taxes on 900 homes over 24 years, the life of the infrastructure that would have been provided to the city.
“We held up our part of the bargain. I went out there and bought that land. I've spent $5 million on it to date,” he said, adding, “When we are sitting in court, we are going to be talking about this.”
He said his development and construction companies allowed city staff to draw up plans as they wanted, rebuilt a city sewer line that was too small and “in the wrong place” for $800,000, and will comply with the city requirements to add deceleration and acceleration lanes. He said the city will have been unjustly enriched by his companies' work and investments if the city doesn't come up with some way to make him “whole.”
Still at issue is the legality of MIRP, which would pay back builders of single-family or multifamily homes some of the costs of installing water and sewer lines, sidewalks and street improvements. Although the program was implemented in October 2021, it was never funded and was effective only until June 30, 2022. When reauthorizing and funding the program began to be discussed in the fall of 2022, the new mayor and city councilors brought in by March 2022 elections began to question the program's legitimacy.
City Attorney Hess Yntema, Mayor Timothy Jennings and several city councilors have stated their view that the program would violate the state Constitution's anti-donation clause. Yntema reiterated Thursday that he has received a preliminary opinion from the State Ethics Commission and from counsel with the New Mexico Municipal League that reimbursements through MIRP probably would violate the anti-donation clause.
“It's illegal,” said Corn at one point in the meeting. Earlier he had said, “You cannot donate money to individuals or companies, because companies are considered individuals in eyes of the law.”
However, Corn, a former magistrate judge, acknowledged that he had read one legal opinion that considered MIRP legal, but he said that he disagrees with that conclusion.
Article 9, Section 14 of the state Constitution was originally written in 1912 to bar government funds from being used to pay private entities for railroad construction. It has been amended by voters over the years, with courts also weighing in on legal challenges.
Cities such as Hobbs that have functioning MIRPs are chartered as home rule municipalities. For Roswell, the issue is complicated by the fact that it is a municipality authorized by the state.
Mitchell's lawyer, Arlyn Crow, said he doesn't think MIRP is illegal.
“I don't think it is fair to say it's illegal,” he said. “I don't think there is an attorney that has presented, at least the ones I've seen, that have provided enough information to show the, quote, illegality of MIRP under the anti-donation clause. … What I've seen thus far regarding the anti-donation and MIRP doesn't support a finding and even the argument at this point by any city councilors that this is, quote, illegal. And I do agree with my client that is an opinion. It is an opinion that I don't think is well-founded on the facts or the law at this point.”
Community Development Director Kevin Maevers told Legal Committee members that three residential developers had indicated their intention to participate in MIRP, with a fourth developer having been expected to want to use it.
Before their vote on MIRP, the Legal Committee members voted to postpone until March a decision about a new program to replace MIRP, what is now being called a fee abatement program and formerly had been referred to as a fee holiday. Yntema gave his assurance that fee abatements would be legal.
The concept with the abatement program is that some or all fees the city now charge related to residential building would be waived for a certain period of time. City councilors said they need more details about which fees would be involved and how much it would cost the city to waive them.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.