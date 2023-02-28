City leaders are considering ways to reorganize the downtown Roswell Convention Center operations again, with the intent of reducing costs and easing staffing problems.
Interim City Manager Mike Mathews presented a couple of options during a Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting Thursday at City Hall as a starting point for discussions. Formal action is expected at later meetings.
“They are both identical,” Mathews said about the concepts presented. “The question is whether or not we utilize our liquor license.”
Under Option 1, the one Mathews said he preferred and had decided by the end of the meeting to develop further, the city would coordinate liquor service only for groups of 200 or less. The option he did not favor would have the city still operating bars and providing liquor service for groups that contract for that, regardless of the size of the event.
Under Option 1, larger groups that want liquor services would have to work with outside companies and would have to obtain a picnic license for liquor service at the Convention Center at 912 N. Main St. far enough in advance of the event that the city could get state permission to suspend its license for that time period.
He said he came up with the cap on the number of people by talking with staff, who he said told him they could handle service for up to 200. People most likely can find less expensive options using outside companies, he said, explaining that the Convention Center charges “more than any other bars do.”
He said staffing issues are part of the difficulties.
“Just my opinion, our employees have been put in a very bad situation because we never could find enough employees to do a banquet for 500 people and really serve them and do what they trained for,” Mathews said. “So I want to get out of that business and provide a very high-quality facility and let our restaurants and things like that provide good, quality food for them.”
The Convention Center will honor any existing contracts that include liquor or food service, Mathews said.
Mathews also said an acting manager for the Convention Center will be named soon, with a final decision about that position to be made after a new city manager is appointed. The mayor announced Friday his choice of Chad Cole, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for the Roswell Independent School District, for the city's top administrative leadership role. The decision must be ratified by the Roswell City Council, an action expected during the group's next meeting on March 9.
The decision to end food service and limit liquor service is a reversal of what city staff chose after the Roswell Convention Center reopened in November 2021. It had closed in April 2021 when the pandemic slowed event bookings. The city decided not to renew its management contract with an outside company at that time, bringing management for the Convention Center back in-house. The consultant had reported that the city had lost out in about $244,000 in revenues during 2020 and 2021 because of canceled or postponed bookings. After the city reopened the Convention Center, it hired a culinary team and began coordinating food and beverage service for groups choosing those options.
Legal Committee Chair Ed Heldenbrand said that employees had been “set up for maybe failure” with too few staff members. He also said having food service in-house was not paying off.
“We also know by looking at the numbers, it didn't make sense for the city to be in there. We were losing money on that operation and not covering costs,” Heldenbrand said.
During a Feb. 13 Finance Committee meeting, city councilors heard from city staff that the Convention Center had already expended 63.33% of its budget by December 31, with six months left in the fiscal year. Revenues from the city's bed fees, charged to all lodging establishments in the city for each night a person stays in a room, was characterized as having a net loss of $137,260, considering total revenues of $353,184 and expenses of $490,444 by Dec. 31. The Convention Center also receives a portion of lodgers' tax collected by the city, which finance personnel estimated at having an available balance of $77,000 after expenses and open purchase orders. Finance personnel indicated that food and beverage operations had resulted in about $300,000 in operational losses in the first half of the fiscal year, with about $112,567 being food and beverage supplies.
While the city is looking to cut losses, Mathews said the Convention Center shouldn't be expected to ever operate as a profit center.
“It is a good community facility,” he said. “It should be available to our community at a reasonable rate, and get more and more people in there to utilize it and show it off and keep it full.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
