Mike Mathews

Interim City Manager Mike Mathews talks Thursday at City Hall about possible changes to food and liquor service at the Roswell Convention Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

City leaders are considering ways to reorganize the downtown Roswell Convention Center operations again, with the intent of reducing costs and easing staffing problems.

Interim City Manager Mike Mathews presented a couple of options during a Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting Thursday at City Hall as a starting point for discussions. Formal action is expected at later meetings.