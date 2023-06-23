Cooperative Extension to have new home

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners has authorized the purchase of a new location for the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Office. The cost to the county will be nearly $1.26 million, County Manager Bill Williams said Thursday during the commissioners regular monthly meeting.
This 4,843-square-foot building at 1610 Southeast Main St. had been the location of a medical and surgical facility. It sits east of the Chaves County Administrative Center. The structure and land is owned by Roswell Realty Investors LLC, of Albuquerque.
The building was constructed in 2018, according to real estate literature about the building.
County officials said Cooperative Extension provides important services to the county and that it’s the county’s responsibility to provide it with adequate space to continue its mission. The Cooperative Extension specializes in sustainable agriculture, ornamental and vegetable gardening, diabetes prevention and education, and 4-H youth development.
The Cooperative Extension is currently occupying a significantly smaller space at 200 East Chisum St. Other entities at the same location, originally constructed in 1937, include Chaves County Public Health and the state’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), said Mack Rogers, the county’s public services director.
The Chisum site has been Cooperative Extension’s home for decades, said both Rogers and Drew Garnett, the extension services’ agriculture agent.
“We’re excited about this,” Garnett said. “We appreciate the support of the county.”
He described the Chisum building as “a bit cramped” and said the staff looks forward to the eventual relocation.
The new site will require some renovation and there is no set timeline for Cooperative Extension to move, Rogers also said.
Some paperwork remains before the property changes hands, Williams added.
Grants discouraging alcohol abuse — Commissioners approved 12 agreements with various partners, such as Court Appointed Special Advocates, Wings for LIFE and Serenity Counseling, as well as for numerous programs and events that highlight the need to prevent people, especially youths, from alcohol abuse.
Many are related to the prevention of driving while intoxicated, but some are somewhat loosely associated. An agreement with Roswell Refuge highlighted educational services for alcohol-related domestic violence offenders, for example.
The state grant for these activities during the 2023-24 fiscal year total $446,176.
Board of Registration — Commissioners appointed five people to serve as members of the Board of Registration: Dave Kunko, Dorothy Hellums, Sarah McArthur, Daniel Johnson and Rita Kane. No more than two members can be of the same political party
Polling places — Commissioners approved resolutions that created an absent voter precinct and the designation polling place and a polling location in Roswell for voters in Ward 4 to ensure that those residents have voting access since Roswell opted into the county’s Regular Local Election on Nov. 7. It will be at Sierra Middle School. Voting locations were also designated for 2024 and 2025.