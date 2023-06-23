Cooperative Extension to have new home

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 1610 Southeast Main St. for a new location for the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Office. 

 Terri Harber Photo

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners has authorized the purchase of a new location for the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Office. The cost to the county will be nearly $1.26 million, County Manager Bill Williams said Thursday during the commissioners regular monthly meeting.

This 4,843-square-foot building at 1610 Southeast Main St. had been the location of a medical and surgical facility. It sits east of the Chaves County Administrative Center. The structure and land is owned by Roswell Realty Investors LLC, of Albuquerque.