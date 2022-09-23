Deputies conducted an early morning search of the Chaves County Detention Center Friday, part of an investigation into an alleged illegal narcotics operation that reportedly involved detention center inmates and staff.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas told the Roswell Daily Record that they discovered what are believed to be substantial amounts of fentanyl and suboxone, a narcotic meant to ease symptoms of opioid withdrawal.
According to a Facebook post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, one detention center employee, Esmeralda Velasco, 25, of Roswell, was arrested after she was found with contraband.
Yslas said Velasco, a corrections officer at the detention center, is charged with three counts each of trafficking controlled substances, bringing contraband into a place of imprisonment and furnishing drugs to a prisoner.
“She was relieved of duty ... she was arrested and transported to another county,” he said. She has since been transported to a facility in Portales.
Per the Facebook post, two other corrections officers were interviewed and could possibly face charges, along with several inmates who were found to be in possession of contraband.
The search was carried out, Yslas said, based on information that narcotics would be brought into the facility that day.
According to Yslas, Friday's operation got underway at 7:15 a.m, led by deputies with assistance from the K-9 units of the Sheriff's Office, Roswell Police Department and Roswell Correctional Center. The search was executed at the request of both Detention Center Administrator Justin Porter and the county.
During the operation, Yslas said, the facility was placed on lockdown, restricting the movement of inmates and detention center employees.
Yslas declined to say how long the investigation has been ongoing, but said it was based on information detectives and deputies, as well as Porter, received about a possible narcotics operation within the facility.
Porter could not be reached for comment as of late Friday.