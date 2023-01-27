The cost for the Columbarium and Committal Center planned at South Park Cemetery is expected to rise by about $673,000. The cost of this project is now estimated to be more than $1.5 million.
During a meeting on Wednesday, members of Roswell’s General Services Committee recommended a staff request for increased funding for this project. Councilors initially approved the project in February 2022 when the cost was estimated at nearly $850,000.
The rise in price has been attributed to national price increases. Because of such cost instability, a 30% contingency fee is included. The normal contingency fund is closer to half of that amount.
“Just in case,” said Jim Burress, the city’s director of special services.
This first phase will add 480 niches for cremated remains. Each niche would accommodate the remains of two people.
The project will eventually add a total of about 3,800 niches once all niches are complete. No timetable for the completion of the niches was presented at this meeting.
No new fees related to the cemetery have been set by councilors. But to provide an idea about the cost return of the project, it was noted that if each niche was sold for $1,500 that the revenue generated from sales would reach more than $5.6 million. The long-term cost of the project is estimated to be $4 million to $4.5 million — in current dollars.
Councilor Juan Oropesa, who also chairs the General Services Committee, asked if there were any single niches.
Jeff Stuart, an associate landscape architect with MRWM Landscape Architects in Albuquerque, explained that the spaces aren’t built for single remains and that requests for single niches aren’t “commonly done.”
Burress noted that the work will be awarded to a local contractor, except for the niches themselves, which would be done by an out-of-state firm.
The project would also add a kiosk that would allow visitors to find out where the deceased person they want to visit is situated with their mobile phone.
The roof that would cover the adjacent committal shelter is meant to be high enough for a color guard to walk under and will provide 10, six-foot benches. This shelter will also be available for burial services.
Recreation requests
The Recreation Department received good news about a funding request for an emergency generator to be placed at the Recreation and Aquatic Center. It will cost less than originally anticipated so the excess money will be used to make some improvements around the center.
J&G Electric was the only company to submit a bid on the generator, of slightly less than $298,500. It’s expected to take a year to receive this piece of equipment, said Colette Hall, recreation director. This generator will allow mechanical operations of the pool to continue even during a power outage.
Hall also made a second point about what the generator could do: Power the center during a severe outage. If there is a citywide catastrophic emergency, the center could be used as a temporary shelter, Hall suggested.
Money that’s expected to be left over because the generator will be well under its original budgeted cost the remaining $251,500 will be used to do such things as add basic amenities to the men’s and women’s locker rooms, buy permanent benches for the center’s foyer and to repaint the gym floors.
Hall said the lack of changing stalls in the men’s locker room is at the top of this spending list because the current set-up provides “no privacy.”
The women’s area has temporary barriers to create stalls.
Committee members recommended both of these requests be advanced to the Finance Committee, then the city council.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
