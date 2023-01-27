Costs rise for cemetery project

A rendition of the Columbarium and Shelter project planned for South Park Cemetery, a Roswell city entity. 

 Submitted by MRWM Landscape Architects

The cost for the Columbarium and Committal Center planned at South Park Cemetery is expected to rise by about $673,000. The cost of this project is now estimated to be more than $1.5 million.

During a meeting on Wednesday, members of Roswell’s General Services Committee recommended a staff request for increased funding for this project. Councilors initially approved the project in February 2022 when the cost was estimated at nearly $850,000.