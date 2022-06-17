Pioneer Plaza will become the home for a refurbished piece of nostalgia for many in Roswell.
The Roswell City Council voted last week 7-2 to make the concrete area on the south side of the downtown plaza the location for an art project by Roswell artist Josh Berry to turn a defunct Cold War-era rocket-shaped playground slide into an attraction.
Of six potential sites, Pioneer Plaza was believed to be the ideal location because of the access to electricity, aesthetics and visibility to the public, Roswell Museum Director Caroline Brooks and Berry said during the June 9 city council meeting.
The rocket stood at Spring River Park for many years, but was removed in 2018 after it was determined to be unsafe. A new rocket slide was placed at the park the following year, and the original rocket was stored in a field at Spring River Zoo with the intention of it becoming an art project.
Berry’s proposal to create an LED-lit sculpture was selected by the city in March 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a freeze on non-essential spending. The project was reopened last summer and the city commissioned Berry to make a scale model of the project.
At its meeting in March, the city council approved $75,000 to commission Berry to complete the project.
In March, the council’s General Services Committee picked what members believed were the two best sites for the sculpture, with Pioneer Plaza as the top choice and the northwest corner of the Roswell Transit building, 515 N. Main St., as the second.
Councilor Juliana Halvorson pointed out the sculpture’s height would make the transit building unsafe for those wanting to take photographs.
“When you’re downtown and people are taking pictures at the UFO Museum, they literally step out into traffic in Main Street and block traffic, and there’s a liability of someone getting hit, and that’s what I fear with the transit center,” she said.
Berry said he also preferred Pioneer Plaza over the other sites. He said he went to each location and took pictures from angles that tourists might take of the rocket.
“This is where Pioneer Plaza comes out ahead. Not only do you not have to step out into traffic across the street or put yourself in danger in any way, but any angle that you shoot from is a good angle,” he said.
Other locations, such as the Chamber of Commerce parking lot, would show alleys or other angles that aren’t the best for photos, he said.
The Goddard Planetarium, Roswell Convention Center and Spring River Zoo were also considered but not ranked highly for various reasons.
Councilor Robert Corn asked Berry if he could guarantee he wouldn’t return to the city council to ask for money for the project. Berry said he couldn’t guarantee that, but with a location chosen he and the city’s Engineering Department could produce more detailed plans for the infrastructure to install the rocket sculpture.
Corn spoke against the project at the March meeting, which took place before he was sworn in as a council member.
Berry said the sculpture will be for the people of Roswell who remember playing on it but also could be a tourist attraction.
“I grew up on this slide and it means a lot to me, but I have friends from many places who grew up on similar slides and said to me how much it meant to them,” he said.
“I would like them to be able to see something from their past, experience those same emotions that we want the people of Roswell to have for themselves, too. It might give them reason to come back and take pictures and share it online so that others with similar interest might come,” he said.
Berry told the council at the March meeting it would take about a year to complete the sculpture.
