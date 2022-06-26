A group of Roswell city councilors has recommended changes to how resolutions or other action items are handled as they make their way through regular committees to final consideration by the entire governing body.
Four members of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to forward a resolution that clarifies who has authority to place items on the city council agenda and whether committee decisions carry any weight.
During past city council meetings, the question of how items ended up on the agenda sometimes has led to lengthy debates.
City Councilor Juan Oropesa initiated the action, saying that he thinks action items have been handled inconsistently in the past. Some are effectively squashed by committees, while other items find a second committee or another means to get placed on the city council agenda after failing in a committee.
“For a number of years, I think we've had problems determining when (an item) goes to the council and when it doesn't, concerning the committees,” Oropesa said.
An example cited by him concerned a recent action item about creating a rocket sculpture. It was not recommended for city council consideration by one committee but then obtained a recommendation by another committee and ultimately was approved by the city council. However, Oropesa said, a couple of years earlier, a different item that was rejected by a committee was not reconsidered for some time.
The Legal Committee members — which also include Cristina Arnold, Robert Corn and Edward Heldenbrand — agreed to recommend clarifying in the governing body rules of order that only the mayor or a group of city councilors, eventually decided on as five, could place items directly on the city council agenda without going through committee.
“We have committees for a reason,” Heldenbrand said. “And I have heard that over and over again since I've been elected here. Items go on either via the committee or the mayor.”
Oropesa said originally that he had no problem with a city manager having the authority to place agenda items himself or herself, but ultimately agreed with the other committee members that the resolution should require a city manager to get the authorization of the mayor or a group of city councilors.
They also agreed to recommend that five city councilors, rather than six, can decide about city council agenda items. Discussions with six city councilors could create a rolling quorum of the governing body, which includes the 10 city councilors and the mayor. A quorum requires public notice and the opportunity for public involvement.
City Attorney Parker Patterson said that the rolling quorum would exist only if the city councilors had discussions about the item, rather than just talked about whether to have it placed on the agenda.
To avoid any appearance of a quorum, however, the committee members agreed to recommend that only five city councilors would be necessary to make a decision.
The committee members also debated what it means when a standing committee recommends or does not recommend an item.
Oropesa said he thought a decision to vote against forwarding an item by a standing committee should mean that the item would not be considered by the city council at that time.
City Councilor Jason Perry, who is not a member of the Legal Committee but participated in some of the committee's discussions Thursday, gave his view that all items should go to the city council, no matter what a committee decides — whether to recommend it, not recommend it or have a neutral stance on it.
“These committees really have no power or authority. What it is, is that these committees are vetting places,” Perry said.
Patterson added that, by law, committees have no ability to make decisions, only the governing body, so theoretically an item could fail in all standing committees and still be passed by the governing body.
But other city councilors asked the purpose of the committees if not to decide whether to forward or a fail items.
As it stands now, the resolution allows committees to forward items to the city council with a recommendation or without a recommendation. They also could vote against forwarding items or end up with a tied vote, which would fail the item. A failed item could not go to another committee and or be reconsidered by that committee for six months, unless at least one city councilor who voted against forwarding it asks for it to be reconsidered. Or unless the mayor and a group of five city councilors put it directly on the city council agenda.
Committee members also had some initial discussions about creating ways to enforce the conditions placed on business operations when granting conditional use permits or special use permits so that businesses not in compliance could be stopped from operating.
