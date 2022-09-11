A month ago, Roswell city councilors and Mayor Tim Jennings argued over Jennings’ appointment of a new city attorney. Thursday night councilors questioned the employment agreement hammered out among the mayor, city manager and the attorney, but the council ultimately approved the document.
The vote approving the terms of employment and job description for City Attorney Hess Yntema was 8-1 with Councilor Angela Moore abstaining.
Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best was the lone dissenting vote. Voting in favor were Councilors Barry Foster, Jason Perry, Juan Oropesa, Edward Heldenbrand, Robert Corn, Cristina Arnold, Savino Sanchez and Juliana Halvorson.
Yntema’s appointment was approved in a tie-breaking vote by the mayor in August and became effective Sept. 1. He replaces Parker Patterson, who left at the end of August for a job in Alaska.
Yntema, Jennings and City Manager Joe Neeb worked out the terms of the agreement based on Neeb’s own contract with the city, Jennings said.
Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews said Neeb had instructed him to tell the council he supported the contract and believed the pay level was appropriate. Neeb was out of town, scheduled to be in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Friday, where he is a finalist for the city manager position.
Under the contract, Yntema will be paid $134,390.28 a year as well as benefits. He is eligible for salary increases the same as non-appointed city employees.
The final vote came after a little more than an hour of discussion that included an unsuccessful motion to send the agreement to the council’s Legal Committee and an amendment to remove parts of a section on severance pay.
The agreement was brought directly to the city council for consideration without first going to any of its five standing committees for vetting and recommendation, a point made by Foster and Corn-Best.
Foster raised a series of questions about the agreement’s details including the salary. Foster said that when the council discussed Yntema’s appointment in August, the salary that had been mentioned was $100,000. He noted the true expense of Yntema’s employment will be more than $135,000 when considering benefits such as a car allowance, cell phone and expenses for serving on professional boards or continuing education.
But Jennings said the agreement was no different from what is typically offered to city employees.
“It was my understanding when Mr. Neeb and I went through this package it was a standard thing. It was a standard agreement and there wasn’t any change from what was offered the existing personnel. I don’t think anyone asked for anything special,” Jennings said.
As Foster continued to list the questions he had, he said the agreement should have first been considered by the Legal Committee. Jennings said that was not necessary.
“It did not go back to Legal because it was already approved by the council to hire Mr. Yntema beginning Sept. 1 and that was the vote. It was passed here and so that’s what we did,” he said.
Jennings said he believed that he, Neeb and Yntema had each worked in good faith to create the contract.
“We’re supposed to do everything in the sunlight, in our meetings, and negotiating a contract, we normally have that with our city manager to negotiate contracts but we also have to approve them, and usually it goes through a committee to approve them,” Foster said.
“Since the council is the keeper of the keys and we each have a vote for our citizens, to me … this should go to Legal,” Corn-Best said. “I think there’s more things in here that need to be approached.”
She made the motion to send it to the committee. Oropesa and Perry both spoke against the motion, preferring to move forward and not delay approval of the agreement any longer.
The motion ultimately failed 8-2 with Corn-Best and Foster giving the only yes votes.
Foster then made a motion to remove a section specifying when Yntema would be eligible for severance pay if the council were to terminate the agreement. His motion left in only one part saying if the contract ends due to resignation, expiration or breach of contract Yntema would not be due any compensation.
Heldenbrand, however, made a motion to keep another part specifying that if Yntema is fired by the council within six months after one or more new council members are sworn in, he is entitled to one-fourth of his annual salary.
“You’re not operating at a political whim,” Heldenbrand said. “A new sitting council could come in and go ‘You’re done’ and you’re down the road. That’s not fair to any employee at all.”
Heldenbrand’s motion was approved 7-3, with Moore, Foster and Best voting against it.
Foster’s amended motion was then approved 6-4, with Oropesa, Corn, Arnold and Halvorson voting against it.
The final vote on the amended agreement was then taken.
The city council also approved a resolution updating Recreation Department fees. The council considered the resolution in August but sent it back to committee for further changes. Those changes brought Thursday include increasing the veteran discount to 20% and charging a spectator fee for youth sports events to only those 13 and older. The spectator fee is $2 per person per event or $10 per person for a season pass. The vote was 8-2.
A request to approve awarding design work for the Spring River Zoo to NGA Architects, Albuquerque, was approved 8-2.
The following items were approved unanimously by the council:
• Using up to $203,950 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase air scrubbers for the Roswell Public Library.
• Ratification of a change order for the Mountain View waterline project for $70,108.
• Funding construction of a waterline at Cielo Grande Recreation Area with $323,205 remaining in a legislative grant for the design and construction of tournament baseball fields.
• Replatting a city industrial park subdivision to expand a storm drainage detention pond at Southeast Main Street and Brasher Road.
• Authorizing renewal of air service consulting services to consultant Mead and Hunt, Middleton, Wisconsin, for $66,625.
• Contracting with Faith Group LLC for the research and generation of an airport security master plan and system upgrade implementation for a total of $163,120.
• Jennings’ recommendations of Joyce Brooks Stevens and Sandra East to the Commission on Aging.
A proposal from Geneva’s Cleaning Service for $72,735 for janitorial services at the ILEA building, 47 Gail Harris Street, was approved 9-0 with Corn abstaining.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
