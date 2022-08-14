City councilors and the mayor verbally battled over the mayor’s authority to appoint certain city officials in a debate taking almost an hour and a half of the Roswell City Council’s nearly six-hour meeting Thursday night.

At issue was Mayor Tim Jennings’ recommendation of Hessel Edward Yntema IV as city attorney. Current City Attorney Parker Patterson will be leaving at the end of August to take a job in the Alaska attorney general’s office, City Manager Joe Neeb said.