Roswell City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell City Councilors will concern themselves with many things when they meet Thursday, but the budget won’t be one of them.

City Council’s regular monthly meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., but the council has chosen to consider the 2023-24 fiscal year budget separately, at a time yet to be determined.