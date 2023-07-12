Roswell City Councilors will concern themselves with many things when they meet Thursday, but the budget won’t be one of them.
City Council’s regular monthly meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., but the council has chosen to consider the 2023-24 fiscal year budget separately, at a time yet to be determined.
At Thursday’s meeting, four public hearings are scheduled. One of these hearings pertains to the possible adoption of a Gross Receipts Tax to fund a city-operated ambulance service. If approved, Ordinance 23-10 would establish a five-sixteenths tax, 0.3125%, for raising money to create and maintain such an operation. This money would be used to establish the operation, cover debt and set up a reserve fund, as well as to make improvements and expand the service.
This in-house proposal stems from the increased cost of having a contractor provide the service. American Medical Response (AMR) had initially asked for $2.65 million annually to provide ambulances to the city and Chaves County. After negotiations, the company is now going to be charging half of that amount for the next two years while the city establishes its in-house operation. AMR had been charging the city only $165,000 a year, but that agreement ended on June 30.
The councilors have the authority to create the tax, according to New Mexico Annotated Statutes, Chapter 7, Article 19D, Section 9. This portion of Subsection A is included in the staff report describing the ordinance: “The majority of the members of the governing body of any municipality may impose by ordinance an excise tax on the gross receipts of any person engaging in business in the municipality for the privilege of engaging in business in the municipality.”
The tax is projected to raise about $1.9 million during this current fiscal year and $7.78 million each subsequent year, the staff report states.
Members of the Legal Committee recommended approval of the ordinance to councilors during their meeting in June.
Zoning decision appeal
Councilors will consider an appeal of a Planning and Zoning Commission decision made in April that converted the zoning of property at 107 N. Kentucky Ave. from residential to commercial. Commissioners approved the zone change by a 6-0 vote.
The property is owned by James and Bianca Cheney and is near their business, Southwest Printers, 110 N. Pennsylvania Ave., which is located across an alley from the North Kentucky Avenue building. The zone change, specifically classifying the North Kentucky Avenue building into a commercial business district location, is for an employee parking lot and supply storage.
The appellant, Tom Jennings, owns two properties nearby, also in the 100 block of North Kentucky Avenue. He contends that the decision is wrong for a property situated within a neighborhood in the historic district, according to the staff report.
When speaking to the commissioners before they made their decision, Jennings said he had concerns about how the property has been kept up and described the site as “distressed.” His appeal was postponed from its original scheduled time in June.
Jennings is the brother of Mayor Timothy Jennings and a former Roswell mayor himself.
Liquor licenses: Apizza Center, Tang LLC, 505 N. Main St., has applied for a Restaurant A Liquor License, for beer and wine only. And Murphy Express, Murphy Oil USA, 1001 W. 2nd St., is requesting a Transfer of Ownership of Dispenser Liquor License, No. 0890.
The Alcohol Beverage Control Division has given preliminary approval to both of these applications.
Tree removal RFP: Councilors will consider allowing a Scope of Work for Request for Proposals for citywide tree removal, disposal and trimming services. Its purpose is to remove hazardous trees or limbs within city rights of way or on city property.
“This RFP can serve emergency calls, on-call or as-needed basis,” according to the staff report.
Best Friends: Councilors will consider approving an agreement between the city and Best Friends Animal Society for the advocacy group to serve as the director of Animal Services. The goal is to keep at least 90% of animals brought to the city's shelter from being euthanized.
Debt Collection Service: Councilors will weigh entering into an agreement for Debt Collection Service with Online Information Services, Winterville, North Carolina. The contractor would receive a percentage of what they collect in unpaid bills for the Water Department.
Credit Check Services: Councilors will decide whether to accept the recommendation of a company to conduct credit checks for the Utilities Department. Online Information Services is also being considered for this contract.
