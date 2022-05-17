Roswell businesses that have unpaid city utility bills from the pandemic will not receive assistance to pay them off after the city council amended a proposal to use federal relief funds toward delinquent accounts.
The Roswell City Council approved 9-0 a pair of resolutions at its regular meeting Thursday to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay off delinquent utility bills and lost revenue, but the second one was amended to remove $91,707 for delinquent bills from businesses. Councilor Barry Foster was absent from the meeting.
The city halted water and sewer utility shutoffs for non-payment in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, but is scheduled to resume the practice in June. From the beginning of the pandemic to December 2021, 2,508 residential customers had 13,372 unpaid bills that totaled more than $1.2 million, Finance Director Janie Davies said.
The U.S. Treasury Department limits use of ARPA funds to 12 months of delinquent utility bills, which totals $1.1 million for Roswell. The first resolution authorized that amount to be used, leaving the city with a balance of $118,120 from 157 customers and 547 bills.
That amount was combined with $206,581 in unpaid utility bills from January 2018 to March 2020 and the $91,706 in businesses’ delinquent utility bills as lost revenue, which the city can also use ARPA funds for.
Davies said there were 679 delinquent bills from 114 businesses during the pandemic.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand made the motion to remove the $91,706 in lost revenue from the businesses and said the city should pursue methods to recover the funds.
“I’m not in favor of allowing these businesses to walk away and the city cover these utility bills because they did or could have received money from the federal government under the Paycheck Protection Program,” he said.
The Paycheck Protection Program was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020 and provided low-interest loans for businesses to cover payroll costs, rent, interest and utilities. The loans are partially or fully forgivable if certain requirements are met.
Mayor Tim Jennings asked what would happen if any of those 114 businesses are no longer operating and the money cannot be recovered.
City Attorney Parker Patterson said a new resolution with the amounts from those closed businesses as lost revenue could be introduced in the future.
Heldenbrand’s motion passed unanimously.
In other action from Thursday night’s meeting:
• The council approved by a vote of 8-1 to suspend the council’s rule requiring city staff to make a presentation for each agenda item. Councilor Jason Perry made the motion, he said, due to the lengthy agenda. Councilor Juan Oropesa voted against it.
• The council approved 8-1 a resolution issuing $9 million in industrial revenue bonds for Admiral Beverage Corp.’s new distribution facility. Councilor Cristina Arnold was the dissenting vote.
• The council upheld a condemnation for property at 1601 S. Washington Avenue by a vote of 9-0. The property owner was not at the meeting to speak at a public hearing for his appeal.
• The council also approved by votes of 9-0 lease agreements with Working Mother’s Day Nursery, 5 by 5 Services and Aerodesign Services; resolutions changing fees and fines for the Roswell Public Library, authorizing the mayor to accept funding from the Federal Aviation Administration and authorizing the city manager to apply for funding from the state for project development at the Roswell Air Center; and approved advertising for a public hearing authorizing the sale of real estate donated to the library.
