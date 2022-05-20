With five special meetings in the last two weeks, the Roswell City Council’s Finance Committee will meet Friday afternoon for one more review of the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 before the full council meets Monday for a budget workshop.
The Finance Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. It will be available virtually by computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 or by phone by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 822-397-005.
The city council workshop will be at 4 p.m. Monday in the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. It will be available virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573 or by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 815-060-573.
Councilor Robert Corn, who chairs the Finance Committee, said he wanted to make sure the committee had a good feel for the budget, especially with himself and Councilor Edward Heldenbrand taking office in April and being new members of the committee. Councilors Barry Foster and Jason Perry are also on the committee.
Their work is hardly done, however, he said.
“We spent most of our meetings discussing the revenue side. In the interim, between now and next year, we’re going to spend a good bit of time talking bout the operational side, various departments, what they do, how they do it, how much does it cost to do a mile of street, so we have an understanding and have numbers in mind when they come in with proposals,” he said.
Corn said he will possibly schedule two meetings per month of the Finance Committee to be able to meet that goal.
Among the changes to the city budget prepared by staff that came from the series of special committee meetings is reducing the $11.1 million interfund loan the city made to the Roswell Air Center enterprise fund for the Ascent Aviation Services wide-body hangar project. Corn said the request to reduce the loan was brought by city staff.
In February, the council approved the loans of $4.1 million from the general fund, $4 million from the water fund, $2 million from the solid waste fund and $1 million from the sewer fund.
The proposed changes would reduce the general fund loan by $1 million and the water fund loan by $2 million, for a total of $8.1 million for the airport fund.
The air center fund will repay the loans from the other city funds over a 10-year period at an interest rate of 3%, with the air center using revenue from lease payments for the hangar.
The proposed changes from the committee would also remove 17.5 vacant staff positions for a savings of $947,735. Five police recruit positions would be added to the Roswell Police Department at a cost of $285,000 not including equipment, and an engineer’s position would be added at a cost of $121,243.
Other changes include a reduction of projected gross receipts taxes from $40 million to $38 million and reductions and consolidations of projected expenses.
At Monday’s workshop, the council will discuss the budget but no action will be taken. A special meeting will be scheduled for the council to vote on the preliminary budget, which must be sent to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration by the end of the month.
