When Roswell City Councilors meet Thursday they will consider whether to follow through on a recommendation made by the Public Safety Committee to raze a structure that appears to be in use as a residence that city officials say is in violation of city codes and unsafe.
Committee members and city staff expressed concern at a meeting July 19 about the structure having been created without necessary permits and its potential for trouble.
The owner of the property initially asked city staff about what he needed to do to construct a house at the same location in the 1600 block of North Missouri Avenue, according to information shared during the committee meeting.
Toby Franco, the city’s Code Enforcement supervisor, explained to committee members that the owner of the property opted to instead build a structure from pallets that appears to be more of a shed than a place to reside.
City staff attempted to take photographs of the property. However, the man wouldn’t allow them to do so. He also contends that it’s a shed and work area, not a place to stay.
People seeking to add a structure to their property — even small sheds, workshops and other accessory structures — are required to obtain a permit from the city, however. A Placement Permit could be issued for no cost to a property owner if an accessory structure is less than 200 square feet in size.
Franco told committee members that the owner of the property managed to connect to water and electricity without following existing rules to obtain the utilities. Among items inside the structure connected to those utilities, he said, were a refrigerator, freezer and a makeshift shower that point to it being a dwelling.
The city has already removed a large quantity of garbage from an alley adjacent to the property because it was left there in violation of the city’s Nuisance Ordinance. Maevers said this separate situation is making its way through Roswell Municipal Court.
Structures placed by Roswell residents on their property can be removed by the city if they are in violation of the zoning ordinance. Storage sheds and structures found to be “dilapidated” and “derelict” are subject to code enforcement rules, according to information on the city’s website posted by the Community Services Department.
If a property owner doesn’t bring a structure into compliance or remove it, city code allows local government to repair, close, demolish or remove “a dwelling unfit for human habitation,” according to the code, Article 4, Chap. 16, Sect. 11.
Work conducted by city personnel to ensure that a property isn’t violating city code — if the owner doesn’t pay for the work — will become a lien on the owner’s property until they pay the bill, Maevers added.
“The Nuisance Ordinance and other regulations are in place because of these types of situations,” Maevers noted. “Unfortunately, this issue is far more common than we would like.”
This item is a resolution within the council meeting's consent agenda.
