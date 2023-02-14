Roswell City Councilor Angela Moore reported over the weekend that she had fully recovered after suffering physical distress during Thursday's city council meeting.
"Bronchial spasms and allergies. Thank you for asking," Moore stated in an email sent Sunday morning. "Don't think it was front page worthy."
Moore was struggling and her condition seemed to worsen quickly. She was in view of Interim City Manager Mike Mathews, who sought out help for her from first responders.
After being treated on-scene, she received follow-up emergency room care, was released near midnight Thursday and recuperated at home, according to Mayor Timothy Jennings.
Once Jennings saw what was happening just outside his line of sight, he stopped the meeting for about 15 minutes. First responders moved Moore to an adjacent room.
Moore's ordeal was in view of the meeting room's camera system and went out live. It remains on the recorded portion of the session and occurred during the discussion about the Spring River Zoo fees ordinance, which wasn't approved.