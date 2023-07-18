Councilor Perry moving to Alaska

Roswell City Councilor Jason Perry announced last week that he will be resigning from the council effective Aug. 31 and moving to Alaska. 

 Terri Harber Photo

Perry said he submitted a letter to Mayor Timothy Jennings last week, stating that his last day on the council will be Aug. 31.