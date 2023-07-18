Councilor Perry moving to Alaska

Roswell City Councilor Jason Perry announced that he would be resigning his seat to take a job out of state.
Perry said he submitted a letter to Mayor Timothy Jennings last week, stating that his last day on the council will be Aug. 31.
His new home will be Wasilla, Alaska. He will serve as lead pastor of the Valley Baptist Tabernacle. The church has members in nearby Palmer, Alaska, but also has people from Wasilla who attend.
Both of these communities have fewer than 10,000 residents, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data.
The Alaska church had been one of those that sponsored him when he conducted missionary work in Mexico years ago. The current pastor has been a friend of Perry's for at least a decade.
“I never would have dreamed in a million years we’d be moving there,” he said. “It’s an excellent location.”
Perry, and his wife, Deena, have lived in Roswell for about 17 years. Some of Perry's children will be making the move to Alaska with their parents. Also relocating will be Perry’s sister and father-in-law.
Jason and Deena Perry have seven children, some of whom are adults. Two of the seven, Jacob and Gideon Perry, are both officers with the Roswell Police Department.
Perry announced in May that he wouldn’t be seeking another term on the council.
“We’re going to miss Roswell,” Perry added. “I’ll be leaving Roswell but Roswell isn’t leaving me.”
It’s likely he and his family will be making return visits.
Mayor Timothy Jennings said Monday that Perry’s early departure “was a surprise to all of us.”
Jennings intends to appoint someone to fill Perry’s seat, which is one of two representing Ward 2.
“Some people expressed an interest,” Jennings said.
And at least some of them have backgrounds that would make them suitable to serve.
He said he wants to find someone “good” and who “wants to work together” with people in Chaves County government, the Roswell Independent School District, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and the state.
“We're working together better than we have in a long time,” the mayor commented.
Among long-term goals for the city is to attract businesses that pay employees better.
Jennings also said none of the people who have come forward have conveyed interest in running for the seat, which will be among five council openings on the November ballot.
The person Jennings appoints to Perry’s seat would have to run in the Nov. 7 election if they decide to stay on in that role in 2024. All candidates declaring their intention to seek elected office in Chaves County need to make up their minds by Aug. 29, which is filing day to appear on the ballot.
