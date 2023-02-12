Councilor requires medical care during monthly meeting

Councilor Angela Moore appeared to be in physical distress and required medical aid during a city council meeting discussion about Spring River Zoo fees on Thursday.
Mayor Timothy Jennings called a 15-minute recess after Moore was being helped away from the dais by first responders and provided care in an adjacent room. Council meetings are held at the Roswell Convention Center.
Interim City Manager Mike Mathews said immediately after the meeting that Moore obtained subsequent emergency room care. And Jennings said he was told Friday that Moore was released late in the evening from a local hospital.
Attempts to reach Moore on Friday were unsuccessful.
Councilor Savino Sanchez was already absent from the meeting, but there were still more than enough elected officials present to constitute a quorum.
Fees at the Spring River Zoo won’t be changing. And this resolution can’t be bought back — at least in its current form — for six months, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
This resolution sought changes in some zoo admission prices and memberships, said Zoo Director John Wright.
These memberships will be usable at a small but growing list of other zoos. Free days for seniors from Fridays to Wednesdays. And room rentals at the zoo would be revised to include admission to the zoo. There would be an increase in helping people who rent rooms individualize the experience, too.
The vote of 5 to 4 in favor of the resolution wasn’t decisive enough for approval of the item. Jennings added his vote in favor of the proposal in an effort to break the 4-to-4 tie. Resolutions require a minimum of six approval votes. Those opposed were Councilors Juan Oropesa, Jason Perry, Juliana Halvorson and Robert Corn.
Also before the zoo fees proposal was put to a vote, it was made apparent that the cost to collect admission fees was significantly higher than the fees themselves.
The difference was more than $20,000 annually, said Finance Director Janie Davies. She determined the number by using the total admission fee the zoo collected, then subtracted the cost of the two employees for whom taking admissions is a routine job task.
Councilor Ed Heldenbrand asked Davies whether it would be less expensive to stop charging the fee and eliminate the two employees who admit customers. Davies’ answer to Heldenbrand was that it would be cheaper.
Wright pointed out that the loss wasn't that high precisely because those employees have other responsibilities around the zoo, including handling and sales of zoo merchandise. He said all employees handle a variety of tasks and said that even he sometimes admits visitors when no one else is available.
Ideally, the zoo should be generating 70% of its operating costs, or a 70-30 program.
“70-30 is not working,” said Councilor Barry Foster. ”It’s a wreck.” While that specific numeric goal isn't working that it was still important to have some sort of target, he also said.
Councilors also made it a point to commend Wright for his efforts since his arrival at the zoo in mid-2021.
Wright noted that he quickly discovered a significant backlog, decades in some cases, of maintenance and facilities needs as well as many items that need replacing and other challenges, such as marketing the zoo in a variety of ways.
The train ride there can’t be safely operated because it needs 1,300 feet of replacement track. And the carousel stopped working recently. Some things have been addressed, he explained. They have been trying to make the pond usable again, Wright said.
“We set you up to fail,” Oropesa told Wright.
Jennings said he thinks that a big push for financial support from the community is needed to get the zoo on “some kind of level footing.”
He suggested that if the city were able to find 100 people who could donate $5,000 or even 200 people who could contribute $2,500 each that the total of $500,000 would be a good start to making repairs so the train, carousel and pond could be enjoyed by the community. He also described them as “significant needs that have to be met immediately.”
Other avenues he suggested were to pursue support from the business community and to organize fundraising events.
The city can’t provide the money itself for many of the zoo’s needs it doesn’t have the same type of revenues that Chaves County and other neighboring communities receive along with many other financial issues to handle, Jennings also stressed.
Cannabis dispensary request denied
Councilors opted to deny a request by cannabis retailer Dreamz Dispensary to expand its hours of operation. The business in the 2300 block of North Main Street asserted that closing at 7 p.m. is a hardship not only to the business but also to its customers and that the city should grant them a zoning variance. The business wants to stay open until 10 p.m.
Cody Fisher, who was representing the cannabis business, also said a nearby vaping store was selling products that compete with those sold at Dreamz and that neighboring businesses, including a liquor store, get to stay open longer.
Councilors opposed the request, saying that its reasoning didn’t reach the level of hardship. Corn said that the businesses Fisher referred to as similar and nearby weren’t actually close enough to be considered as being located in the same neighborhood.
Fisher said he will get other cannabis retailers together to discuss what their needs are and come back as a group to see if the city would reconsider the zoning it has established for these businesses.
In other business, the councilors:
• Approved issuance of Requests for Proposals for ambulance service in the area. American Medical Response (AMR) didn’t want to renew its contract and, when asked by the city what it would take to keep them, asked for more than $2.5 million annually as of July 1. AMR’s current service contract for Roswell and the unincorporated areas of Chaves County is $165,000 per year.
• Put on hold items from the Recreation Department seeking permission to purchase an emergency generator for the Recreation and Aquatic Center and use any remaining money from the $550,000 allocated for that piece of equipment to make various improvements at the center. Councilors opted to wait until the mold problem discovered this week at the center’s indoor pool is resolved — which might end up as costly.
• Voted to adopt a code amendment regarding the construction and maintenance of sidewalks after a public hearing. The revision is based on changes in state law and allows the city to require those who own adjacent land to maintain, repair or construct sidewalks. A resident was concerned about the wording of the ordinance but Yntema said it was most likely to be used by the city when the sidewalk is destroyed by the person living next to it and not because of normal wear and tear.
• Agreed to include the city’s election of its municipal officers within the non-partisan countywide elections. This would move the council election to the day after the first Monday of November during odd-numbered years.
