Councilor requires medical care during monthly meeting

Councilor Edward Heldenbrand, left, is shown speaking during Thursday's Roswell City Council meeting as Councilor Juan Oropesa listens to what Heldenbrand has to say.

 Terri Harber photo

Councilor Angela Moore appeared to be in physical distress and required medical aid during a city council meeting discussion about Spring River Zoo fees on Thursday.

Mayor Timothy Jennings called a 15-minute recess after Moore was being helped away from the dais by first responders and provided care in an adjacent room. Council meetings are held at the Roswell Convention Center.