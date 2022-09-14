City councilors learned during a committee meeting Monday that the city failed to implement automatic solid waste disposal fee adjustments in 2021 and 2022 and that the solid waste department is projected to have a $1.8 million shortfall at the end of the fiscal year.
The revelation came during discussion in a special meeting Monday of the Roswell City Council’s Finance Committee. The committee heard a report from Dave Yanke, president and CEO of NewGen Strategies and Solutions, Richardson, Texas, which was contracted by the city to conduct a cost of service study for the city’s solid waste utility.
The rates used in the study were based on the current landfill fees, which for a single-family residence total $17.75. Those rates were put into a resolution in August 2020. Prior to that, the rates were set by city ordinance.
The rates did not change at that time, but the resolution included a section specifying “all solid waste disposal fees shall be automatically adjusted at the beginning of each fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2021” based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, a measure of the average change in prices paid for goods and services. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics determines the CPI.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand pointed out the current rate is the same as established in the 2020 resolution. City staff could not explain why the adjustments were not made.
Heldenbrand asked city staff to calculate what the rates would have changed to and project the city’s lost revenue.
“It doesn’t change anything, but I find this kind of irritating. Somebody needs to be held responsible for this,” he said.
Heldenbrand said that should not be Solid Waste Director Abraham Chaparro.
“He’s got shortfalls over there and it’s not his fault, but he’s having to suffer because his revenue isn’t what it should be,” Heldenbrand said of Chaparro.
He said instead City Manager Joe Neeb should be responsible for the error.
“He’s responsible for this. He is responsible,” Heldenbrand said.
Heldenbrand said the budget projections for the department might not be so bleak if the rate changes had been made. Finance Director Janie Davies outlined the budget to date for solid waste collection and the landfill.
In July and August, the first two months of fiscal year 2023, solid waste had revenue of $1.2 million and expenditures of $845,000, she said.
“Their revenue is above their expenditures, so that’s a good sign. The landfill is in the other direction,” she said.
The landfill’s revenue is about $460,000 while its expenses are just over $1.1 million for a loss of about $644,000.
Together, the two have a net loss of $241,590 through August, she said.
Based on the city’s budget, that projects a $1.8 million shortfall, Heldenbrand calculated, which Davies confirmed.
Heldenbrand attributed the shortfall to the planned transfer of $2 million from the solid waste enterprise fund for an interfund loan for the large hangar project at the Roswell Air Center.
“We wouldn’t be short if we weren’t taking $2 million out,” Heldenbrand said, which Davies said she agreed with.
In February, the council approved loans from the solid waste, water, sewer and general funds to the airport fund totaling $11.1 million to pay for site work for the wide-body hangar to be used by Ascent Aviation. That amount was later reduced to $8.1 million, but the water fund’s portion was removed when that utility ended fiscal year 2022 with a $2.3 million deficit that the city covered with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The transfers have not yet taken place and are scheduled for the end of the fiscal year, Davies said. If the landfill does end up with a deficit, then a transfer will be made into the fund to bring it to zero at the end of the year, she said.
Committee Chairman Robert Corn said he was concerned that the remaining American Rescue Plan funds are likely already obligated, as he expects the city to also fall short of its cost recovery goals for city services.
The city recently received its second payment of the $11.7 million it received in the federal pandemic relief and has about $7.3 million that has not yet been used or allocated for use, according to figures presented by Davies.
“I’ve been in this chair for not quite 120 days and I’m finding all of these promises that we’re going to try and keep. I’m not sure I know all the promises yet,” Corn said. “We’re in real tough shape.”
As far as the rate study, Yanke said the fact the rates were not adjusted does not affect his firm’s analysis or recommendations.
The study found operating costs for the solid waste department are currently at $9.2 million and projects that will increase to just under $10 million in 2026.
Those costs include not just day-to-day operation, but also account for things such as vehicle replacement and costs related to closing, monitoring and construction of landfill cells, Yanke said.
To cover the increasing costs, the study recommends the rate for a single-family residence be increased to $22.50 in January and an increase of $1.50 per month per household starting in July 2024, he said.
Other rates are also recommended to be increased, he said.
“You are under the market compared with the private haulers so you’re in good shape to be able to propose this rate increase,” he said.
The study did not take into account the possibility of the city offering a recycling program, however. Mayor Tim Jennings asked how that would affect costs for the solid waste department.
Yanke said no matter how the city approaches collecting materials, a recycling program will be an added expense that would not be offset by fewer materials in the landfill extending its years of use.
“It will add to your costs. It won’t save you money,” he said.
He said how much it would cost depends on the type of program. If the city were to have several drop-off centers, that could cost at least $1 more per month per household. Curbside collection would likely add $4 to $5 per month per household, which does not include the transportation to a material recovery facility, he said.
“Those are very, very rough numbers, but we do feasibility studies to look at those programs, but you’re definitely going to have your rates go up if you offer a recycling program,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
