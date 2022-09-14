City councilors learned during a committee meeting Monday that the city failed to implement automatic solid waste disposal fee adjustments in 2021 and 2022 and that the solid waste department is projected to have a $1.8 million shortfall at the end of the fiscal year.

The revelation came during discussion in a special meeting Monday of the Roswell City Council’s Finance Committee. The committee heard a report from Dave Yanke, president and CEO of NewGen Strategies and Solutions, Richardson, Texas, which was contracted by the city to conduct a cost of service study for the city’s solid waste utility.