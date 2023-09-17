An ordinance allowing the city to establish a municipal excise tax to create and maintain a city ambulance service was approved by the Roswell City Council on Thursday after a public hearing.
Councilors approved the final version of the ordinance by a vote of 6 to 3, with Councilors Edward Heldenbrand, Juan Oropesa and Andrea Moore all opposed.
This gross receipts tax of 0.3125% is five-sixteenths of one percent of reported or required receipts, the ordinance states.
Councilors were presented with a paper draft of the ordinance that’s different from the version included in their meeting information packets, which are posted on the city’s website.
“In my world, the public should have had this resolution before this,” said Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best.
“I’d like to sit down and see what we can work out,” said Corn-Best.
She suggested that the vote be postponed until Oct. 1.
“If we just leave this the way it is we can address these issues when we see the costs,” Heldenbrand said.
The tax has been estimated to raise about $1.9 million in its first year. It would be collected only during the second half of the current fiscal year and, perhaps, only a portion of that six-month period ending June 30, 2024. Ensuing years could result in the collection of $7.75 million. The city’s ambulance service would commence operation during 2026, and that first year is thought to end with the service being in debt by more than $2.8 million. Moving forward, the annual deficit of the service would drop by more than half to between $1 million and $1.47 million, according to the staff report.
The industry collection rate for services is 40%, city staff have also said.
City administrative staff have said it would be best to start collecting the tax sooner rather than later, specifically during this fiscal year so the city could begin providing its own ambulance service as soon as possible.
Mayor Timothy Jennings, who didn’t vote because the outcome didn’t require him to break a tied decision, said that not moving forward with the tax before the end of September would’ve postponed collection of the tax money until the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2024.
Jennings also reiterated that the impetus for the city wanting to establish its own service was the steep increase in cost. AMR was charging $165,000 a year for service but that changed as of July 1. The company initially asked for about $2.6 million annually but that amount was reduced this year to about $1.5 million. Negotiations between the city and AMR resulted in that lesser amount.
Not getting enough councilors to support the tax resolution at this point would have resulted in “a real tough deal to make this work,” the mayor said.
Postponement “would have doomed us to failure” and “gambling with the safety of our community,” he stressed.
The written description of the transfer of revenue to the city’s general fund was removed from the previous draft of the resolution. The earlier version said the ambulance service would need to maintain a reserve fund of at least $5 million or an amount equal to two times the system’s losses — whichever would have been the largest amount of the two.
Of the five uses of the new revenue described in the earlier draft of this ordinance, only two remained in the version that the majority of councilors ended up favoring. One is to provide an ambulance service in good repair and “to pay legitimate expenses of its operation.” The other stipulates that all remaining funds would “be expended for Roswell’s public safety needs.”
This is so public safety vehicles could continue being replaced because, for example, the police department has vehicles that still need to be replaced because of condition or age, said city staff.
Jennings also emphasized that a portion of the money for the ambulance service needs to be available to pay new employees who would be employed by the new operation.
“We want to keep up the quality of service,” Jennings said, which would include enough workers to adequately serve the community.
It’s anticipated that some of the people who come to work for the service would be leaving positions with American Medical Response Inc. (AMR), the current contractor for the city and Chaves County.
An amendment was proposed during the meeting by Corn-Best that needed to be put to a vote before the final draft was approved. She said she wanted the resolution to be more specific about how the tax money will be used.
“All remaining funds shall be put into a special public safety fund for safety and medical equipment and vehicles,” the amendment stated.
Salaries for ambulance service personnel would come from that fund. Other city public safety workers, specifically those employed by the police and fire departments, would be paid from the city’s general fund.
The service would be considered an enterprise operation and would have its own fund, said Finance Director Janie Davies.
Heldenbrand, Oropesa and Moore all voted against the amendment as well.
Corn-Best also suggested that a sunset clause be added to the resolution. That didn’t happen.
Proposed sale of city land postponed
A proposed ordinance on Thursday’s agenda about whether to advertise a public hearing to consider selling city-owned property was postponed and now will be revisited in October.
The site was designated for use as the Blackdom Memorial and Gardens by city councilors in February 2006. Two residents requested to speak to councilors about the item. Both mentioned the original resolution, which described the location as “excess inventory” of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Ordinance 06-08 was signed by then-Mayor Bill Owen.
One of the residents, Kim Harris, wanted to know why the city was choosing to sell the land after having dedicated the site for use as a Blackdom Memorial and wondered what happened to the money promised for the project.
“You have to go to the legislature to get the money,” Jennings said.
The sale of the land is in the works because the Blackdom project hadn’t materialized and no plan to develop the site for this use was submitted.
“We never had a plan about what kind of memorial to make,” he said.
Anna Douglas Madden then spoke about the Blackdom community that was created at the beginning of the 20th century about 15 miles south of Roswell. It was composed of more than 150 farms “encompassing 160-, 320- or 640 acres each” and its residents “established businesses and churches to meet their needs.”
“Severe weather by the 1920s had so impacted the area that the residents began to leave," Madden said. “It did not survive the Great Depression.”
There are 13 landowners who have no access to their property though they have been paying taxes on it for over 100 years, Madden explained.
She pointed out that there had been money earmarked by New Mexico Gov. Biil Richardson and state legislators years ago for a Blackdom Memorial project but "these funds were never received.”
Madden’s research indicated that the amount was $225,000.
The Blackdom Memorial Foundation envisioned the memorial project as having a memorial garden, museum, restaurant and African import shop. The foundation was led by Rev. Landjur Abukusumo of the Washington Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Roswell.
“Therefore you are herein requested not to dispose of the property nor allow it to be utilized for any other purpose than the adopted by the council and Bill B. Owen on the aforementioned date,” Madden added.
The 2-acre location is situated on the northeast corner of East College Boulevard and North Grand Avenue and is bound by the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad right-of-way. Wool Bowl Stadium is east of the land.
The would-be buyer, Overland Group LLC, is based in Springfield, Missouri. Its Birmingham, Alabama, office offered the city $107,000 for the property. Both are real estate brokerage firms, the staff report stated.
Jennings asked people interested in establishing this memorial to meet with him before the October council meeting.
“Let’s sit down and see what we can work out,” he said.
Moore suggested that the city consider finding another piece of land for the Blackdom Memorial — if the sale must happen.
Members of the Legal Committee recommended the item be advanced to councilors for consideration during their Sept. 5 meeting.
New skate park complex formally supported
Councilors voted to approve a resolution demonstrating the city’s interest in encouraging the development of a new skate park complex, both “larger and modern,” according to the staff report.
Several residents spoke in favor of the city creating the formal document for use as city staff pursues grants to pay for the new facility. One person suggested there be a section suited toward beginning skaters as well as a more advance course.
The city won’t be required to spend money on the skate complex.
Upcoming hearings
Public hearings will be advertised for both the regulation of fugitive dust and code amendment to Chapter 16 of the city code pertaining to regulating nuisances, specifically noise.
Fugitive dust, described in the staff report about the ordinance as something that can “become a serious health concern and safety issue,” would establish maximum levels of emission within city limits and set up a permitting program for frequent dust emitters, such as constriction sites larger than three-quarters of an acre.
The other proposed ordinance establishes maximum sound emission levels with specific decibel measures within city limits to make the existing nuisance regulations more enforceable. The staff report explains that research shows “exposure to excessive sound and vibration is a serious hazard to the public health welfare, safety and quality of life.” It also describes exceptions and creates a permitting program for special events.
UWUA reminds councilors of a promise
About 10 or so members of the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) Local 51, who work for the city, stayed until the end of the council meeting as a national representative reminded councilors that they had committed to take another look at whether there is enough money to increase pay raises for this fiscal year.
City officials cited financial concerns for setting the Cost of Living Adjustment increase at 1% for most employees during this fiscal year.
A budget amendment presented by now-former Councilor Jason Perry called for councilors to consider increasing the raise based on conditions after the first quarter of the fiscal year ended. The October council meeting will happen soon after that.
