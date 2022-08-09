City councilors said they were not satisfied with a financial report of the UFO Festival presented by staff during a committee meeting last week and demanded to see a more detailed accounting of the money the city spent on the July event.
The report, prepared by Renee Puckett, special events coordinator for the city, was presented Thursday to the city council’s Finance Committee. It was presented for information purposes only with no action scheduled.
The report included an expense and revenue summary that outlined expenses of $274,750 offset by $130,448 in revenue from ticket sales, sponsorships, donations and vendors, leaving $144,302 in expenses. The festival had a budget of $250,000, with $200,000 of that for entertainment.
The expenses in the report were broken down into categories such as the Galaxy Fair entertainment and kids zone, publicity, UFO Walk of Fame, merchandise, a concert and the Night Sky, Morning Hike and Alien Crawl events.
But Councilor Edward Heldenbrand wasn’t satisfied with that report. He asked about what charges the festival had from use of personnel from the Public Affairs Department, Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department.
“I don’t see any charge here for police. I don’t see any charge for your people. I don’t see any charge from fire. Those are all real expenses associated with this event, and I don’t see those located on this expense summary,” he said to Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings, who presented the report to the committee.
“Because your staff spent a tremendous amount of time, their costs may be associated with this, so I don’t believe we’re getting the total picture,” Heldenbrand said.
Heldenbrand asked for an expense report that included those costs. Jennings said she would revise the report but would need assistance from the Finance Department because she doesn’t have access to other departments’ records.
Councilor Barry Foster said the city does not charge other entities for fire and police services for special events unless overtime pay is involved.
“If the fire department shows up for an event, we don’t charge them for that unless it’s overtime,” he said.
Jennings said the overtime, for certain events, can be paid from lodgers’ tax.
A fee schedule for special events and service rentals approved by the city council in October 2020 does not list any charges for fire or police service, but does include a $30 per hour fee for any city personnel. The schedule also includes fees for use of city equipment, electrical hookups and other items.
Councilor Juliana Halvorson, who is not a member of the Finance Committee but attended the meeting, said she saw the $144,302 expense as a loss for the city. Halvorson is a former president of the board for MainStreet Roswell, which managed the UFO Festival from 2014 through 2020.
“I looked at a profit and loss statement for MainStreet Roswell from 2017. We stayed on budget. We didn’t lose any money. We did it for less than $100,000 and here we have $144,000 loss in my book,” she said.
“It was a good event, but was it worth paying $144,000?” she said.
Jennings said she should ask that of local businesses, to which Halvorson replied she had spoken to several downtown merchants who reported smaller numbers of customers during the festival this year.
Councilor Jason Perry said the city did not directly recoup its money on the UFO Festival in previous years, either.
“On other years when we gave money, whether it was MainStreet or with another entity, we didn’t receive those monies back, though, did we? If it was $100,000, the city didn’t receive $100,000 back, so it would still be a $100,000 loss,” he said.
“I know it’s not a money-making event, but I would expect at least to break even,” Halvorson said.
Foster said the city has looked at the UFO Festival as an event with longer-lasting effects.
“We understand that it brings lodgers’ tax in 365 days a year. The UFO Festival brings people, puts heads in beds 365 days a year,” he said.
Heldenbrand said the city needs a method to measure the economic impact of the UFO Festival, but City Manager Joe Neeb said that can be a challenge. He said the city does look at attendance numbers from the International UFO Museum and Research Center as well as hotel data, but neither correlates directly to economic impact.
“You would hope that gross receipts taxes go up. You would hope that all the restaurants are doing well, everybody’s making bank for that purpose,” Neeb said.
“Our funding is probably more of a loss leader than anything else. We’re going to put that money out there in order to make all the other things happen. We get most of it back, but we’ll never be able to correlate it directly,” he said.
Hotels and other lodging businesses have until Aug. 25 to report their July lodgers’ tax, which will be reported to the Finance Committee in September. Gross receipts taxes for July will also be reported in September.
