Members of the Roswell City Council will consider approving Chad Cole for the position of Roswell city manager when they meet this week.
This council session begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Cole is the assistant superintendent of finance and operations for the Roswell Independent School District and has been recommended for the job by Mayor Timothy Jennings.
Along with the councilors voting to support Cole’s nomination by the mayor, they are being asked to approve his employment contract.
According to the proposed agreement, the new city manager’s annual salary would be about $160,600, before taxes, as well as benefits and expenses, such as for a mobile phone and for use of their personal vehicle.
It spells out a process and standards for this employee’s performance evaluation and provides for the new city manager to grow professionally. This would include covering dues and subscriptions for professional associations as well as pursuing "necessary functions for the city to the extent permitted and approved in the budget.”
The document provides a schedule for compensation if the city manager’s employment were to be terminated by city officials. If this were to happen before the city manager reaches their second anniversary with the city — and without cause — they would receive the remainder of their salary that would have been owed to them during the two-year period plus any accrued personal leave hours.
That section also states that if the city manager is terminated within the six months following the seating and swearing-in of “one or more new governing body members,” then the employee will receive about three months of their salary, excluding any deductions and benefits.
The city manager's responsibility is described as being the person in city government who “shall be the principal administrative officer of the city, and shall be responsible to the governing body for the proper administration of all affairs of the city,” according to the report written for the councilors.
Before Jennings decided on Cole as his choice for the appointment, there were seven semi-finalists and about 30 applicants for the job.
Also on the agenda
Pavement rehabilitation projects: In separate items, the councilors will consider awarding the Washington Pavement Rehab Project for nearly $429,043 and the North Garden Pavement Rehab for $278,669 to Constructors, Inc., of Carlsbad.
Hold a public hearing: Councilors will consider adopting an ordinance that revises Article 60 of the Roswell Zoning Code, Ordinance 23-03.
Advertising for upcoming public hearings: The councilors will decide whether to authorize city staff to advertise hearings for proposed ordinances that would both amend Chapter 2 of the Roswell City Code. One pertains to Special Use Permits and Conditional Use Permits, Ordinance 23-04, and the other is related to city government appointments, officer positions and department directors, Ordinance 23-05.
UFO Festival 2023 music performances: In separate items, councilors will decide whether to approve contracts with The Liberty as well as EC Touring Inc., for entertainment services.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.