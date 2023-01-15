Guy Tipton

Guy Tipton, owner of NuMex Plastics, is shown handing information to Roswell City Councilors during their meeting on Thursday. He has concerns about plans for a cannabis retail operation in the 3500 block of South Main Street.

 Terri Harber Photo

The Roswell City Council decided Thursday to send the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) funding resolution back into a committee after concerns were voiced about getting rid of the program entirely.

The vote to refer the MIRP to the Legal Committee was unanimous.