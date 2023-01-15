The Roswell City Council decided Thursday to send the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) funding resolution back into a committee after concerns were voiced about getting rid of the program entirely.
The vote to refer the MIRP to the Legal Committee was unanimous.
A council workshop held Monday was for City Attorney Hessel Yntema to present some alternatives for the council to consider that would be legally sound. Councilors would be able to adopt solutions that could better focus on such problems as attracting projects that would be affordable for lower-income residents, adding homes to empty sites, or helping attract large-scale developments, for example, Yntema explained.
Such gatherings aren’t for taking action, but for presentations and discussions, so the councilors ended that workshop without some form of consensus.
Operating Roswell’s MIRP as is would be against the state’s Procurement Code and Anti-Donation Clause, Yntema said again on Thursday.
“We’ve talked this thing to death,” said Jim Mitchell, one of the developers of The Oaks, which could add up to 900 new homes in Roswell over five to 10 years on land near the intersection of West Country Club Road and North Sycamore Avenue.
Mitchell and his business partners halted work in November at the site. He told councilors he was concerned the push by some of these elected city officials to eliminate the program without some sort of direction might leave the city without any type of incentive for developers to build homes in Roswell.
While he said his attorney advised him that the MIRP can be fixed, Mitchell’s biggest concern is that the program could just fade away if eliminated by the council without alternatives.
In December, Councilor Jason Perry made a motion to postpone the MIRP resolution and have city staff return with suggestions about how to fix it. It also stated that approval also was a reauthorization of the program, even if they didn’t fund it to the recommended amount of $750,000, he was concerned about how the council should respond.
The MIRP was approved in October 2021 without funding. Perry asked whether the existing rebate program could be modified to work effectively and be compliant.
‘We’ve got folks out here putting in water pipe, putting in roads,” he said. “If this can’t get done, I want to look into options.”
“I’m here to make things move ahead,” said Councilor Edward Heidenbrand. “I don’t see how moving it back to committee is going to work.”
Councilor Juliana Halvorson said she didn’t want to make other developers wait while the MIRP goes back to committee.
Just let it “die here,” she said.
While there are potentially viable ways to make large developments more attractive, Councilor Barry Foster still held out hope the MIRP could be fixed because without it, small builders “are going to be hurt.”
“I hope we don’t kill it and walk away from it,” said Councilor Juan Oropesa. But, he also explained that “I don’t want to put this council in a compromising position.”
Mayor Timothy Jennings said he believes the best path for the city is to create “a new program with a clean name.”
“The most important thing we can do is obey the laws of the state where we exist,” Jennings also said.
“Move it along and get what you need to make it work,” said Councilor Angela Moore.
Cannabis retail businesses OK’d
Two separate applications for cannabis retail businesses, both of which would sell products for medical and recreational uses, were approved by councilors. Each of the applications requires two zone changes, conditional use permits and corresponding conditions of approval.
The operation in the 3500 block of South Main Street is proposed by Great White, LLC to be inside of a structure in the shape of a flying saucer and named Hangar 84. The owner intends to subdivide the land, said Kevin Maevers, the city’s community development director.
Freddy Nasrallah intends to also have another building next to the retail space that will provide a place to process, produce and package their cannabis products exclusively, which will also require obtaining a food preparation license.
Maevers described it as a “semi-vertically integrated” production.
Guy Tipton of NuMex Plastics told councilors that the area where this business would go in is already not especially safe for pedestrians. It lacks crosswalks, traffic lights, street medians and only has sidewalks on the west side of South Main Street. Vehicle traffic moves quickly and “the road itself has no shoulders,” Tipton said. He wants to see updated pedestrian and traffic studies completed in that area.
Louis Najar, city engineer, and Jennings both noted that Tipton’s concerns were valid. Councilor Perry said there is foot traffic in that area, to and from Mountain View Middle School. There's also no plan for a traffic light to be installed at South Main and Jaffa streets.
Najar also pointed out that adding sidewalks usually only begins when development occurs and that it had been at least 25 years since there has been development in that vicinity. There are no plans to do so at this point.
Nasrallah also plans to subdivide the full site, which is composed of more 1,600 acres, and construct residential homes, Maevers said.
The other cannabis retail business approved Thursday is the second local retail site of Pecos Valley Production and will be located in the 700 block of North Main Street, inside what used to be an A&W restaurant. Its first location is in the 300 block of West Country Club Road. There is also a plan to open a dispensary in the 5100 block of South Main Street.
“Whether you are selling cookies, coffee or cannabis,” any new retail business “requires thought and due diligence,” said Leonard Salgado, director of business development and expansion for Pecos.
Pecos serves 4,200 medical marijuana patients and has 17 locations statewide.
Perry asked about the gross receipts tax levels for cannabis businesses in Roswell. Maevers replied that has been flat recently at about $18,000 a month. “Businesses will figure out whether they need more shops,” Perry noted.
In other business, the councilors:
• Approved the sale of the old Business Notions building to the neighboring Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum. Both are in the 300 block of North Richardson Avenue. The museum intends to expand into the adjacent space. The museum will pay $35,000 for the other building and has signed a development agreement.
• Postponed the public hearing to consider the adoption of a Zoning Ordinance amendment pertaining to Special Use Permits and Conditional Use Permits.
• Sent back the proposed ordinance that will revise fees at Spring River Zoo for staff to clarify some of the proposed changes.
• Approved an employment contract for appointed City Treasurer-Finance Officer Janie Davies.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
