With three newly elected city councilors taking part in the Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting Thursday afternoon, the usual city procedure for approving a business retention and development services agreement met some resistance.
The members tabled a vote on next fiscal year’s contract with the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, which would have extended their economic development and business assistance agreement with the city from July 2022 to June 2023 and boosted the city’s annual funding to the group by $20,000.
The majority of members voted to wait on the contract until the chamber makes its annual financial and organizational presentation to the entire Roswell City Council, now scheduled for a May 12 meeting.
“We have not been prepared. Nothing against you, Mr. Nava, but we have not been prepared to see these things,” said Legal Committee Chairman Edward Heldenbrand to city employees and referring to Marcos Nava, the executive director of the Hispano Chamber.
Heldenbrand said he was willing to move the contract forward to the entire city council in spite of wanting the procedure done differently in the future.
“I don’t want to hold them up by whatever we are doing here,” he said. “The money is not going to come until the budget comes anyway.”
But City Councilor Robert Corn said he wasn’t comfortable with that and moved to table the item, a motion seconded by Juan Oropesa and passed by the committee.
Heldenbrand added that, in the future, he wants to see the Hispano Chamber and other organizations receiving city funding present certification about operating according to building codes and city, state and federal law. City Attorney Parker Patterson said contracts do contain some language to that effect, but said it could be spelled out more specifically in the future.
Heldenbrand and Corn also had many other questions for Nava, including how the chamber’s financials are audited, its office space arrangements and funding for the college scholarships for local students, with Nava assuring committee members that the scholarship funds come from private donors, not the city.
Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings said that the Hispano Chamber has been compliant under its existing agreement to submit quarterly financial reports, including copies of receipts and checks, for staff review before the city disburses the chamber’s quarterly funding. The annual funding now stands at $30,000.
She added that the city does not require an independent annual audit from the chamber because of its small operating budget, which did draw a question of concern from a member of the public attending the meeting.
After hearing some of the committee member’s comments, City Manager Joe Neeb made comments indicating he agreed that the committee could postpone a decision without hurting the chamber.
“This is the way we have done it in the past,” Neeb said about bringing the contract up for a vote first. “We are happy to shift it anyway that helps provide that information.”
Nava said after the meeting that he will be happy to provide committee members with any information requested as long as he is aware of what they want to see.
“I had followed the format that I had been given over the years,” said Nava. “Over the years, the information I turned in was always accepted and it was considered fine and there was never a problem.”
In response to committee members’ questions, Nava shared that the budget is about $102,000, with revenues from the city, membership fees, donations and fundraising events. He said the chamber has about 125 current members. He also said that it works with various community organizations to achieve its purpose of helping people start or maintain their businesses.
He said the increase in annual city support would be used to hire a part-time office worker and improve social media outreach efforts.
The committee also recommended that several other items be considered by the city council in May:
• A small lease for a portion of Building 1000 at the Roswell Air Center by new tenant Aerodesign Services LLC and a “raw land” lease on the airfield by new tenant 5x5 Services LLC;
• Routine agreements required to be renewed each year authorizing the city manager to accept New Mexico Department of Transportation Aviation Division funding for the Air Center and the mayor to accept Federal Aviation Administration funding;
• Renewal of the lease for the Working Mothers’ Day Nursery site on 500 E. Bland St. for $1 a year for an initial term of five years and up to three renewals for five years each in exchange for providing day care and early childhood education programs for infants to 5 years olds at below market rates;
and
• Accepting an $84,812 bid, about $4,000 more than the appraised value, for a home on Davidson Drive that was bequeathed to the Roswell Public Library, and recommending a public hearing to enact an ordinance for the sale, as required by state law.
