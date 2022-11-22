James Corbett

James Corbett of Initium Health speaks Thursday at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A Denver-based company is working with four counties and two municipalities in the area to develop a $44.5 million regional mental and behavioral health treatment center in Clovis, a facility that government leaders think could serve a key role in reducing prison populations in the area.

The presentation by Initium Health to Chaves County commissioners Thursday was a corollary to a discussion during the same meeting about challenges facing county detention centers in New Mexico.