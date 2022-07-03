Members of a group representing county employees in New Mexico are debating whether they will take up the issue of reforming the state's public information act.
New Mexico Counties held its annual conference in June and its County Attorney Affiliates group broached the idea of revising the state's Inspection of Public Records Act.
“We have an enormous number of requests, and many of them are very time-consuming,” said Michael Eshleman, the head of the affiliates unit and the attorney for Sandoval County. “For instance, some attorneys do their discovery through IPRA, and they are putting their costs onto taxpayers. It makes it harder for us to serve the citizens when we have very broad and burdensome requests.”
He said another issue involves requests for videos or documents related to law enforcement actions or investigations.
“We think there are issues of protecting victims' rights and privacy,” he said. “As soon as something happens, sometimes we are getting requests. We need to work on the investigation, and we have people asking for information on ongoing cases.”
He added that some law enforcement units are forming mental health teams that respond to non-criminal crises. He said people have raised concerns that body camera footage could be released that shows people on “one of the worst days of their life.”
Eshleman and Chaves County Manager Bill Williams, who talked separately about the possibility of IPRA revisions at the June 23 county commissioners' meeting, also have described what they consider to be unreasonable requests. They said people are asking for large amounts of information in the hopes that county staff will not meet IPRA requirements and the filers will be able to collect fines. Eshleman said he is aware of one person censured by a state court because of such actions.
According to Eschleman, part of the problem with IPRA as it stands now is that emails and electronic communication have changed both the nature of potential public records and the ease with which people can make requests.
“It was a statute from which a time when most business was conducted on paper,” he said.
The act, which consists of various laws, has been revised periodically, including in 2019 when some exceptions to some law enforcement records were enacted. Those blocked the release of information when victims or non-law enforcement witnesses are involved in some crimes related to sexual violations, stalking or violent crimes.
Eshleman said that any kind of proposed legislative reform would have to be approved by the New Mexico Counties Board of Directors, which typically adopts legislative priorities in October before they are forwarded to the state Legislature.
He added that a formal proposal would not go before the board until the attorneys affiliate had the chance to speak with more groups within New Mexico Counties as well as with legislators, the New Mexico Municipal League, school boards and other groups representing state and local government entities.
New Mexico Counties Deputy Director Joy Esparsen said she thinks the discussion also would involve the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and other entities that work to preserve and promote transparency by government agencies and officials.
“We aren't trying to be difficult. We want to be transparent. That is our obligation,” Esparsen said. “But it is the fact that some of these things just don't quite work right.”
Esparsen said that many county managers and commissioners from the state's 33 counties were at the IPRA reform discussion and that she thought quite a few talked about receiving IPRA requests they thought were meant to “bog down the system” and “raise a liability issue.”
Others receive requests from companies wanting lists of all properties sold in five years or other such information. She said that takes not only a lot of time to compile but also a lot of time to redact information not allowed to be released.
Another issue that arose during the discussion, Esparsen said, involve some of the current requirements that some government notices be published in newspapers. She said some counties in New Mexico do not have independent newspapers in their regions that publish local meeting notices.
Esparsen said the association might not seek to introduce a reform bill at first but would instead look at a memorial bill. She said that a memorial bill could create a structure for state legislators and interested groups to collaborate on revisions. A memorial bill also might provide funding for a study.
A March 2022 newspaper column written by a former executive director with the Foundation for Open Government stated that the group's hotline has received a record number of complaints from the public since the pandemic began in March 2020 and state and local governments began dealing with staff shortages. According to the column, people are complaining that government entities have not provided the records requested or have not allowed access to meetings.
Melanie Majors, interim executive director of the Foundation for Open Government, said that IPRA revisions are frequently suggested and brought before the state Legislature, whether to deal with fees or other issues.
She said that government records for the most part should be free to citizens just as other government services are and that digitizing and placing them online would make it easier for state and local governments to comply with requests.
“I believe that IPRA is an important law and that compliance is mandatory,” she added in an email. “As citizens become aware and exercise their rights to their information, it’s evident the number of IPRA requests made to any one entity (may) increase. One such remedy to comply with the law and ensure that citizens have full access is put records online with easy access.”
