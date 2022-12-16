The Chaves County manager has said that its new public health building, now expected to cost more than $6 million, is fully funded.
The county was just notified that it has received a $750,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said County Manager Bill Williams on Thursday, although he added that not all the award documents have been received.
County commissioners also voted 5-0 during their Thursday meeting to accept a 2022 state capital outlay award for $75,000 for planning and design.
“We do have full funding for it,” Williams said after the meeting. He said the state capital outlay funding, the CDGB funding and some of the county's federal coronavirus relief funding will meet the expected project costs.
“We aren't going to stop if we can find other sources of income — anything we can get from somewhere else leaves more money in the coffers to do other things for Chaves County,” Williams added.
The county already has purchased the land at the corner of South Garden Avenue and East Hobbs Street for the new building, paying about $55,000 to a private owner for the 3.37 acres just north of Pecos Elementary School. Schematic designs and floor plans are finished, Williams said, and the architects are working on the construction documents.
Williams said that the county intends to select a builder through a procurement process after the start of the next fiscal year in July, with groundbreaking anticipated in fall 2023. Construction for the building of about 12,000 square feet probably will take about 12 to 18 months, Williams estimated.
The building will replace the one used by state and county health-related programs at 200 E. Chisum St. that was built in 1977. The county has said the structure has "outlived its useful life."
The choice of a location and the design of the new building has been done with input from New Mexico Department of Health representatives.
Carol Larez, director of nursing services for the Health Department, said that building will house the public health program, which provides such services as immunizations, tests, treatment of some diseases, family planning and harm reduction services; the Women, Infant and Children program, which provides health and nutrition support and services for pregnant women, postpartum women and their infants, and children five or younger; and Children's Medical Services for youth 21 or younger who have acute or special medical needs that require care from medical specialists.
She said that the existing building has been upgraded by the county as much as possible over the years, but that medical and health programs require better infrastructure than the existing building can provide.
“In a modern medical office, you need the capability to have all the multiple lines that are needed for IT,” she said. “Heating and cooling systems for medications and immunizations also are required.”
Once the new building is completed and occupied, the existing building will be gutted and made compliant with the Americans Disabilities Act, Williams said, with decisions made following that about which other programs or offices could be located there.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
