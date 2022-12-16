20221216-HealthBldg.jpg

Rendering of Chaves County Public Health Building by ASA Architects

 Submitted Art

The Chaves County manager has said that its new public health building, now expected to cost more than $6 million, is fully funded.

The county was just notified that it has received a $750,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said County Manager Bill Williams on Thursday, although he added that not all the award documents have been received.