Chaves County officials have signed a contract for architectural services for a new public health building.
Public Services Director Mac Rogers said Friday that the county expects to make a decision soon about the site for the new building now that the Chaves County Board of Commissioners has approved giving the design contract to ASA Architects, which has offices in Roswell, Las Cruces and El Paso.
“Our contract is for full design services to develop construction bid documents,” Rogers said, “so we are hoping to finalize the location in the next couple of months and, while we are doing that, we are going to start the programming phase for the building. What that means is, we are going to identify the necessary spaces and how big they are and a pretty brief overview for the requirements for those spaces. From there we can come up with more details.”
ASA Architects was one of three firms to submit a bid for the request for proposal, but one of the bids was considered non-responsive. The Board of Commissioners voted March 17 to give the award to ASA Architects, which had been ranked higher for the project by an evaluation committee than NCA Architects of Albuquerque. On April 14, commissioners approved the contract for an unspecific amount, indicating that the amount was within budget.
The county was awarded $75,000 in capital outlay funds from the 2022 New Mexico Legislature that will be used for design, Rogers said. The project cost is $3.5 million.
A manager with the Las Cruces office of ASA Architects chose not to discuss the project at this time.
The state requires counties to maintain public health offices used by the New Mexico Department of Health, and the current building on East Chisum Street built in 1977 is “beyond its useful life,” according to county documents.
The possible sites under consideration for a new building, Rogers said, are the current East Chisum and Southeast Main Street location, which then likely would require demolishing the current structure; the former Soy Mariachi site at 1120 S. Grand Ave.; or land near Pecos Elementary School at Hobson Street and Garden Avenue.
The new building is expected to hold offices for the same Health Department programs found in the current building. Those include the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program; Vital Records; Children’s Medical Services; Families FIRST; and various other family planning, immunization and health education and counseling programs.
Rogers said that the county is working on its application for a Community Development Block Grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that could provide up to $750,000 for the project.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.