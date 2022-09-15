City and county leaders are ready to work again on a possible joint powers agreement for the Roswell Air Center, according to the chairman of the City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission and Chaves County Manager Bill Williams.
Chairman Bud Kunkel said that commission members discussed the issue at its Tuesday meeting at City Hall and that a decision was made to present a draft agreement to the Roswell City Council Legal Committee and county officials soon, possibly as early as October.
Williams said he would be working on the agreement with the new city attorney, Hess Yntema.
“The city attorney and I were asked to put together a draft JPA by discussing what it would need to look like and preparing something that the city and county legal departments would look over,” Williams said.
During a February 2021 Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting, City Manager Joe Neeb presented a report by an Airport Steering Committee that included city, county and local business leaders.
That report recommended against establishing an independent airport authority to govern and manage the Roswell Air Center at the current time and instead developing the joint powers agreement between the county and the city.
The Legal Committee voted 3-0 to accept the report, according to city documents, but no formal action occurred after that.
Kunkel said he intends for the Airport Advisory Commission to push for progress on the issue.
“What that will do — it won't get get us an authority — but it will get us a level of cooperation, and hopefully financial cooperation, for the Air Center,” said Kunkel.
Williams chose not to respond on Wednesday to a question about whether the county anticipates providing financial support to the Air Center operations.
In recent years, however, the county has requested several state capital outlay awards for Air Center development. It received $5 million from legislators in February 2020, with $3 million of that going to site work for the new Ascent Aviation Services hangar and the remainder being used to improve water lines on the southeast side of the airfield.
According to the February 2021 presentation by Joe Neeb to city councilors on the Legal Committee, the Airport Steering Committee considered four different types of governing structures: the current municipal governance; an independent regional air center authority, a form of a governmental body that was authorized by a 2019 state law; a special economic advancement district that would give the Air Center its own taxing rate; and the joint powers agreement. Neeb pointed out that the city and county already have a few joint powers agreements, including for 911 emergency communications.
Neeb said the steering committee, which met about 10 times, agreed that a regional airport authority was not recommended for several reasons, including the complexity involved in changing ownership of assets. Instead, committee members recommended that the city remain the owner of Air Center assets and enter into a joint powers agreement with the county.
Neeb said at that time that the committee studied other former military airports that were restructured into industrial and commercial air centers and thinks the key to success is investment.
“The investment that you put into the asset is how you are able to make that work,” Neeb said, adding, “The concept of this is, that rather than walk through all the political pieces to change over ownership and everything, we really believe that it is putting the right partners at the table and investing in this asset in greater detail. That is really what is going to make our Air Center move forward faster.”
The steering committee also recommended a professional management group to help city employees manage the Air Center with an eye toward economic and jobs development, a recommendation that had been made by previous studies. Various city and county officials have said that option, including the costs involved, needs to be considered further.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
