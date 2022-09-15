20220915-RACAdvisoryGroup.jpg

Bud Kunkel, center, chairman of the City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, says county and city officials agreed Tuesday to draft a joint powers agreement for managing the Roswell Air Center that would be considered by the governing bodies. He and other members of the commission are seen during a July 28 meeting at the airport terminal building.

City and county leaders are ready to work again on a possible joint powers agreement for the Roswell Air Center, according to the chairman of the City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission and Chaves County Manager Bill Williams.

Chairman Bud Kunkel said that commission members discussed the issue at its Tuesday meeting at City Hall and that a decision was made to present a draft agreement to the Roswell City Council Legal Committee and county officials soon, possibly as early as October.