New Mexico has received another legal opioid settlement, this one for $132 million and involving three large retail chains that distributed the prescription medications through their pharmacies.
The New Mexico Attorney General's Office said that it will work with eligible local governments and special districts during the next 90 days to determine which ones will agree to participate in the settlement fund agreement.
“I’m incredibly proud of the extraordinary work of my team in securing this historic settlement, and it is imperative that these funds are invested in treatment services to begin the healing in our communities,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas in a Dec. 20 news release.
New Mexico was one of several states that filed lawsuits against national opioid manufacturers and distributors starting in 2017. This settlement involves CVS Pharmacy Inc. and some of its affiliate companies; Walmart Inc., Walmart Stores Inc. and its affiliates; and Albertsons LLC and affiliated entities.
According to unsigned settlement documents provided by the Attorney General's Office, CVS has agreed to pay $19 million. After lawyers' fees and legal costs, the state would get $18.46 million, with $7.98 million of that expected to be available for local governments. Walmart would pay $150 million, with $103.2 million available to the state after lawyers' fees and legal expenses. Of the state amount, local governments would receive $56.76 million. Albertsons has agreed to pay $20 million, with $15 million available to the state after lawyers' fees and legal expenses. Local governments would get $8.25 million of the state amount.
Legal exhibits attached to the CVS and Walmart settlement documents indicate that all counties are eligible participants in the local disbursements, as are municipalities with populations of 10,000 or more and the Albuquerque Public School District. If all counties and the school district agree to participate, allowing the 100% disbursement of the local funding, Chaves County and the city of Roswell would share about 2.54% of the local funding.
CVS, Walmart and Albertsons each indicated that the settlement is a compromise concerning disputes of laws and facts. They denied any violations of laws or regulations as well as any “fault, liability or wrongdoing.” The state Attorney General's Office had alleged that the companies had violated laws by failing to report, monitor or stop shipments of “suspicious orders” of opioid medications and by failing to confirm that opioid prescriptions were issued for legitimate medical purposes.
The Chaves County Board of Commissioners and the Roswell City Council voted in December 2021 to participate in the $18.5 billion national settlement with three major opioid manufacturers. Initial payments were scheduled to be disbursed to states and local governments starting in summer 2022, but county officials said Monday that they could not discuss the matter until discussions with the city and county are completed.
Earlier this month, the state also announced an $85 million settlement with Kroger Co., the parent company of Smith's groceries and pharmacies. The state will receive $58.2 million after lawyers' fees and legal expenses, with $32.18 million for local governments. Trials involving four other manufacturers and distributors are either ongoing or awaiting a verdict.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
