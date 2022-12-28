Hector Balderas

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and his office have announced a third large legal opioid settlement, this one with three national retail chains that operate pharmacies.

New Mexico has received another legal opioid settlement, this one for $132 million and involving three large retail chains that distributed the prescription medications through their pharmacies.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office said that it will work with eligible local governments and special districts during the next 90 days to determine which ones will agree to participate in the settlement fund agreement.