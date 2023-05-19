The Chaves County Board of Commissioners approved an interim budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year of $61,559,645 during their regular meeting Thursday at the Chaves County Administrative Center. This number includes all revenues, including state and federal grants.
The general county operations budget is $31,837,668.
Commissioners held a workshop on May 11 to hear from each county department about their portions of the spending plan for the upcoming budget cycle, which begins July 1.
The estimated revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $31,632,155.
The spending plan will be sent to the state for review before it’s again approved by commissioners, then implemented.
Zone change request
The request by Pecos Valley Productions to have land at 4000 E. Hobson Road, now classified as agricultural, be changed to an industrial zone.
Pecos wants to be able to manufacture products and goods that contain cannabis.
Commissioners approved the request, which had been recommended for consideration by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Ambulance service
The city of Roswell continues to talk with American Medical Response to reach an agreement for ambulance services effective July 1. Roswell is also negotiating for ambulance services in the unincorporated areas of Chaves County.
However, the commissioners focused on approving payment for services this year, which will consist of a payment to Roswell of $25,000 as well as a payment from the County Indigent Hospital Claims Fund to the ambulance service.
Communications center renovation
The commissioners will consider amending the contract for design work by Desert Peak Architects for the renovation of the Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center.
Desert Peak’s initial asking price was $90,750 but will rise to $154,000. Both amounts take into account state gross receipts tax.
The original maximum allowable construction cost of $650,000 agreed to last year for this renovation project has gone up significantly because the scope of work has since expanded and is now estimated to exceed $1.2 million.
Three people recognized
Wood: Thursday was proclaimed as Jerry Wood Day. Wood, who died April 26, served as a county commissioner for eight years, was a New Mexico State Police officer for 28 years, a founding member of the New Mexico State Police Brotherhood Association and served as executive director of the New Mexico State Crime Stoppers Commission.
The proclamation reads that Wood was “instrumental in shaping the future of Chaves County.” This included his work on the design and construction of the Chaves County Administration Building as well as the designed renovation of the Chaves County Courthouse.
Eppers: Alice Eppers was honored for years of dedicated service to the community through the Chaves County DWI program.
“If we’ve saved one life, then we’ve done something,” she said while thanking commissioners for recognizing her efforts with the DWI program.
Eppers is also a former Chaves County Commissioner. She was appointed to the board in early 2001 after her husband, Howard “Bud” Eppers Jr., died before he could be sworn in after winning the seat in the 2000 Board of Commissioners election.
Waffal: Tim Waffal was recognized on his retirement after 10 years spent working for the county road department. Waffal dressed as a bee to accept his recognition plaque. He explained that his insect-inspired attire — complete with sunglasses that look like two of a bee's five eyes — was based on his creating a safety motto, “Bee Safe.” The poster “had a little bee on it,” he explained.
In other business
Investment: The commissioners also approved an agreement with New York-based Insight Investment to provide the county with investment management services. The company was chosen from among nine bidders.
Internet: An agreement was approved with Tyler Technologies to move on-premise county data and support to a cloud-based “software as a service” program. This is an effort to improve security and provide other benefits to the county as users connect and use those applications while on the internet.
Road hearing: From among a list of 15 county road requests for such changes as a new road, a different county maintenance status, or road vacation. Only one of the requests was denied, the vacation of 2,766 feet of Phoenix Road.
