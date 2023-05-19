Chaves County Commissioners approve next year's budget

Members of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners recognized Alice Eppers during their meeting on Thursday. Also recognized was Jerry Wood, who died in April. Both served as commissioners in the past.  

 Terri Harber Photo

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners approved an interim budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year of $61,559,645 during their regular meeting Thursday at the Chaves County Administrative Center. This number includes all revenues, including state and federal grants.

The general county operations budget is $31,837,668.