County Commissioners handle wide range of matters

Sally Midgette Anderson Day was declared during the Chaves County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday. Anderson, shown standing between Commissioners T. Calder Ezzell Jr. and Jeff Bilberry, is holding the proclamation she received. 

 Terri Harber Photo

After approving final adjustments to the budget for the past fiscal year, which ended June 30, Chaves County Commissioners also adopted the resolution setting the final budget for the current fiscal year, which began July 1.

It documents about how $63.3 million in expenditures will be allocated during this 2024 fiscal year.