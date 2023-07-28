County Commissioners handle wide range of matters

After approving final adjustments to the budget for the past fiscal year, which ended June 30, Chaves County Commissioners also adopted the resolution setting the final budget for the current fiscal year, which began July 1.
It documents about how $63.3 million in expenditures will be allocated during this 2024 fiscal year.
Commissioners also set priorities for the county’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan.
The commissioners also had a healthy agenda with other items to consider.
Emergency procurement
Commissioners voted to accept the results of an emergency procurement process for a medical service provided in the Chaves County Detention Center during their meeting on Thursday.
County staff interviewed both runners-up from the most recent requests for proposals for this service and recommend that Roadrunner Health Services provide this medical care for the next 11 months for a total cost of nearly $1.93 million or until a competitive solicitation can occur.
The agreement will be brought back for approval by the commissioners in August.
Sheriff’s deputies had to provide manpower at the detention center after the previous director, Justin Porter, abruptly walked off the job on May 30. He had been hired about 18 months earlier and provided no reason for leaving.
The previous medical services contractor to the detention center ordered all of its employees to leave the facility and follow up with a 60-day notice of terminating their work agreement with the county.
Michael Brisco was hired about a month ago to replace Porter.
“He’s done a real remarkable job of getting us back on track,” said County Administrator Bill Williams.
Williams also described Brisco, who worked for the Department of Corrections, as a person who believes in “procedures and rules.”
Trying to get a refund
The commissioners approved a resolution allowing Chaves County to take part in the declaratory judgment against the New Mexico General Services Department Secretary by New Mexico counties. The county will be among municipalities seeking judicial relief after being required to pay unanticipated bills for past years of health insurance service because the fund is in significant debt after not raising premiums for several years, Williams said.
Chaves County received two bills in mid-June that totaled more than $584,000.
“ … Chaves County, as well as 24 other counties participation in the Health Plan, do not believe we are lawfully responsible to pay these assessments …, ” the resolution explains.
Anderson recognized
The commissioners also declared Thursday as “Sally Midgette Anderson Day.”
Anderson was involved in a variety of endeavors to make life better for local youth and to support the arts. She was pivotal in creating funding and creating and operating the UNITY Center during the mid-to-late 1990s and served on other youth service group boards.
Anderson was also devoted to the arts. She served as executive director of the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Program and is credited with ensuring its stability, according to the proclamation.
She also served on the New Mexico Arts Commission during the early 2000s.
From “Sally’s enthusiasm, giving spirit, and financial support for innumerable arts initiatives in this area — from murals to public art projects — has made our town a more creative environment within which to live …,” the proclamation also stated.
Air races
The commissioners have also expressed their support for Roswell’s efforts to attract the 2025 National Championship Air Races and Airshow at the Roswell Air Center.
