Chaves County commissioners have a couple of tax matters to consider at their upcoming meeting, including whether to institute a low-income property tax rebate and if they should schedule a future hearing about extending a gross receipts tax due to expire this summer.
The issues are scheduled for the Chaves County Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The county also plans to livestream the meeting on facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
A state law requires counties that have not enacted a low-income property tax rebate to hold public hearings on odd-numbered years to hear from their residents about whether the rebate should be enacted. Commissioners are required by state law to vote after their public hearing. If a majority favor enacting the rebate, it would take effect 30 days afterwards and eligible taxpayers could seek the rebate when they file income taxes.
The county has never adopted the rebate, but it is in effect in Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties, according to the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department website.
County staff have recommended that the rebate not be adopted, saying that the county still has to pay the taxes even if taxpayers do not, according to the county agenda.
“The tax burden is shifted to the County to pay until an election occurs and the voters decide whether to impose a 1 (mill) property tax increase to pay for the taxes which have been rebated,” county agenda documents state. “In addition, this does not rebate state or school taxes, bond levies, etc. It only rebates the County and City portion of the property tax.”
The rebate would allow eligible property owners who have a modified gross income of $24,000 or less to claim a rebate on a portion of the property taxes they pay on their principal residences. The rebate can be as high as 75% of the amount paid for the county and municipal portions of the taxes. That maximum is available if tax filers had $8,000 or less in modified gross income. The rate decreases until the income range is $22,000 to $24,000, at which point the rebate rate is 35%.
Commissioners also are due to consider holding a public hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 about extending its “Hold Harmless” gross receipts tax (GRT), now due to expire June 30. The GRT that applies to most business activities conducted in the county is one-eighth of 1%, or 0.125%, of sales. If it is extended, the total GRT tax rate for the county would remain at 6.3958%, with 5% GRT required by the state.
Another public hearing scheduled for this Thursday is about whether to adopt changes to the county's zoning ordinance. The proposed changes were presented at four public meetings of the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission from September to December. A new section, Article 24, creates standards for wind energy projects in the county. Other changes would reorganize, update and clarify portions of Article 1, as well as change Article 18 to add new regulations and restrictions concerning special use permits. The proposed changes have been posted along with the meeting agenda on the county's Facebook page and website.