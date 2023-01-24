Chaves County Manager Bill Williams

Chaves County Manager Bill Williams, seen in this photo during a May budget meeting, has written in agenda documents that staff recommend against the adoption of the low-income property tax rebate that few counties in the state have enacted.

Chaves County commissioners have a couple of tax matters to consider at their upcoming meeting, including whether to institute a low-income property tax rebate and if they should schedule a future hearing about extending a gross receipts tax due to expire this summer.

The issues are scheduled for the Chaves County Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The county also plans to livestream the meeting on facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.