County Commissioners to hear zoning change by cannabis business

Shown is Pecos Valley Productions' North Main Street location. The cannabis company is seeking a zone change for its Chaves County facility to produce products for this and its other local retail shops. 

 Terri Harber Photo

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners will consider whether to allow a zoning change to the Pecos Valley Productions location in the 4000 block of East Hobson Road when they meet later in the month.

On Tuesday evening, members of the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the cannabis company’s request to have their site rezoned for manufacturing. The site is now designated as an agricultural zone.