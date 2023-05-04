County Commissioners to hear zoning change by cannabis business

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners will consider whether to allow a zoning change to the Pecos Valley Productions location in the 4000 block of East Hobson Road when they meet later in the month.
On Tuesday evening, members of the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the cannabis company’s request to have their site rezoned for manufacturing. The site is now designated as an agricultural zone.
The business already has an approved medical and recreational dispensary on West Country Club Road and recently opened a retail location in the 700 block of North Main Street, which used to be an A&W restaurant.
The Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a medical and recreational dispensary for Pecos at 5104 S. Main St., in April 2022. That location used to be a production site for Nature's Dairy.
The Greenhouse family operated the dairy business before starting to make its way into the cannabis industry several years ago. This site on South Main Street was serving as Pecos’ corporate office at the beginning of this year, according to previous reporting.
It was one of the first businesses allowed to sell recreational marijuana in the city of Roswell when city councilors approved the first retail sales of recreational cannabis here.
It has been more than a year since New Mexico legalized cannabis as an industry. Licensed sales of recreational cannabis were first allowed on April 1, 2022.
Statewide sales during the first year of recreational sales being legal exceeded $300 million, according to the state cannabis control division.
Roswell’s recreational cannabis excise tax for the current fiscal year, so far, is about $158,800, the city has reported.
The state started allowing the sale of medical marijuana in 2007.
The next scheduled meeting of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. on May 16, at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St Mary’s Place, Roswell.