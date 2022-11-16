Chaves County commissioners will hear about some of the challenges facing detention centers in New Mexico and elsewhere during their meeting this week.
They also will canvass the election results.
The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The county also plans to livestream the meeting at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Two related discussions are expected to be presented on an informational basis, according to County Manager Bill Williams. One will be by a representative of New Mexico Counties and the other by a representative of a consulting firm that deals with mental and behavioral health issues.
Williams said that, while the Chaves County Detention Center has some issues with staffing, it does not have urgent concerns about its operations. Some New Mexico prisons, including youth detention centers, have closed for a variety of issues, including difficulty finding and keeping workers.
For the 2023 legislative session, the New Mexico Counties group is considering several legislative priorities related to detention centers, including creating and providing monies for a public safety recruitment and staffing fund.
New Mexico Counties advocates for counties and provides professional development for county employees. Williams said one of its representatives involved in accrediting detention centers will talk with commissioners about some of the challenges and possible solutions to staff or fund shortages.
Williams also said that mental health issues are often correlated, so a representative of Initium Health will discuss its plans with several governmental entities to establish a mental health care center in Curry County.
Among the action items for the commission is the canvassing of the recently concluded 2022 general election results.
The unofficial results from voting that ended Nov. 8 must be reviewed by the county to be official for countywide races. The State Canvassing Board must canvass and certify the races involving several different counties or jurisdictions. The state board is due to meet later this month for canvassing and has until Dec. 9 to certify the results.
