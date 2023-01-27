T. Calder Ezzell and Jeff Bilberry at commissioners' meeting

Chaves County commissioners heard about some tax issues during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center. They also voted to elect Jeff Bilberry, at right, as chairman for 2023. T. Calder Ezzell Jr., left, was elected vice chairman.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Chaves County residents will have an opportunity next month to give their views on whether the county should continue one of its gross receipts taxes beyond this summer.

The five commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to hold a public hearing Feb. 23 to consider extending a gross receipts tax (GRT) of one-eighth of 1%, or 0.125%, into the foreseeable future.