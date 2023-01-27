Chaves County residents will have an opportunity next month to give their views on whether the county should continue one of its gross receipts taxes beyond this summer.
The five commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to hold a public hearing Feb. 23 to consider extending a gross receipts tax (GRT) of one-eighth of 1%, or 0.125%, into the foreseeable future.
Chaves County CFO Anabel Barraza said that the proposed Ordinance 0-112 that would extend the existing tax, which is due to expire June 30, is an important revenue source for the county. By extending the tax, county residents and businesses would not experience a sales tax increase.
“Right now the county gross receipts tax rate is 6.3958%, and, as you know, the city's gross receipts tax rate is 7.7083%,” she said. “Now the county only sees 0.9583%, which is not exactly a whole percentage.”
The state requires local governments to collect a 5% base GRT for the state, and Barraza said that some of the GRT collected by the county is then shared with municipalities. She added that the existing 0.125% tax generates about $1.9 million a year for the county, while all GRT taxes collected bring in about $15.7 million a year. Total GRT represents 38% of the county's general revenues.
“The property tax falls behind at second place at 24%, so this really means that the GRT remains very important,” she said.
Barraza also explained why this particular tax exists. It originated after the state eliminated sales taxes on groceries and some medical services starting in 2005. To compensate local governments for the loss of revenues, the state instituted a program to distribute money that the local governments otherwise would have received, but that reimbursement program began a phase-out in 2015, with a 6% to 7% reduction each year and all disbursements expected to end by 2029. When the state decided on its phase-out of the reimbursement program, it allowed counties to enact the "Hold Harmless" 0.125% GRT, which Chaves County adopted by Ordinance 0-090 in December 2014.
The tax is charged on most business activities conducted and sales occurring in the county, with the exception of some transportation services and direct broadcast satellite services. Most businesses pass on the GRT tax imposed on them to their customers.
According to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, 17 of the 33 counties in the state now have higher GRT rates than Chaves County.
The Feb. 23 public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The county also livestreams its Board of Commissioners meetings on facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Commissioners took several other actions during Thursday's meeting, including voting 5-0 against adopting a low-income property tax rebate after a public hearing that elicited no comments in favor or against. The rebate would have allowed taxpayers earning $24,000 or less in modified gross income a year to file for a rebate for some of their property tax paid on their principal residences in the county. State law requires counties that have not adopted the rebate to hold public hearings every odd-number year to allow public comment and reconsideration of the issue.
The county never has approved the tax, with only Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties having the rebate in effect now, according to the Taxation and Revenue Department. County staff recommended against doing so this year for several reasons. One reason given by County Manager Bill Williams was that the county still would have to pay the tax to the state and would then have to decide whether to try to recoup the lost revenue by seeking an increase in county property taxes.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
