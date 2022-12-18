20221218-BroadbandCommissioners.jpg

Chaves County commissioners are considering ways develop high-speed internet service for underserved county residents and heard a report by consultants during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center. Three of the five commissioners are, from left, Dick Taylor, Dara Dana and T. Calder Ezzell Jr.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

About 1,127 households in Chaves County lack a fiber connection to high-speed internet, although the county's basic internet coverage is among the highest in the state, according to a report prepared for county commissioners and county staff, who are determining how they might help provide better internet service to county residents who need it.

The cost of getting high-speed fiber to unserved or underserved households and businesses is huge, somewhere about $45.4 million, assuming internet providers would build on existing networks, according to estimates developed by Finley Engineering Co. Inc. based out of Missouri and its subcontractor CCG Consulting.