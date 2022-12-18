About 1,127 households in Chaves County lack a fiber connection to high-speed internet, although the county's basic internet coverage is among the highest in the state, according to a report prepared for county commissioners and county staff, who are determining how they might help provide better internet service to county residents who need it.
The cost of getting high-speed fiber to unserved or underserved households and businesses is huge, somewhere about $45.4 million, assuming internet providers would build on existing networks, according to estimates developed by Finley Engineering Co. Inc. based out of Missouri and its subcontractor CCG Consulting.
The estimates use a number of financial assumptions, including a projection that about 60% of residents would choose to use the broadband service if it became available.
The cost could decrease to $32.5 million if the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) follows through with a previous decision to fund the development of a wireless network in Chaves County, which could reduce the number of under- or unserved homes and businesses to 617.
“You can see these are really big numbers,” said Doug Dawson, president of CCG Consulting. “It is just very expensive to build fiber out to those long roads. … The good news is that grant money is available now. You should see a solution to finally get this done.”
The consultants, which included Andy Heins with Finley Engineering, presented their report to Chaves County commissioners Thursday to determine where the needs exist for the kind of internet needed for today's world, defined by the consultants as broadband capable of downloads of 100 megabytes per second and uploads of 20 megabytes per second.
After studying the area, the consultants are recommending underground fiber networks, rather than wireless, using technology that can meet current and future needs by providing equal download and upload capacities of 10 gigabytes. They wrote that cellular, satellite and wireless options often are unreliable or extremely slow in rural terrain.
While the city of Roswell and nearby areas come close to the 100/20 speeds now, most outlying areas tested had much slower speeds, according to the report, with some having speeds as slow as 7.39/2.44.
The FCC reported to Congress in 2021 that 90% of Chaves County residents have basic internet coverage of at least 25/3 speeds – making the county among the top seven in the state for internet coverage – but the consultants write in their report that the FCC data has been proven to be an “over-exaggeration” and to “overstate” actual internet speeds in many areas of the country, especially rural areas.
Chaves County commissioned the study as the first step in its efforts to help develop broadband in the area, which, as consultants pointed out, can boost business and economic development and remote employment opportunities and ensure equitable access to internet educational resources for students.
After commissioners have had time to review the study and its recommendations, they expect to issue a Request for Proposals from area internet service providers, which number about eight, not including wireless, cellular or satellite providers. At this time, staff and commissioners are thinking that the RFP would go out in July 2023.
“By doing the RFP, we are inviting the ISPs to come in and propose what they can do, where they can actually provide some of this broadband,” said CFO Anabel Barraza. “That is their opportunity to communicate to us what they can do, what they are wiling to do, if they are even interested.”
The consultants and some representatives of internet providers said the county might be able to help with broadband development by writing letters of support or providing even “minimal amounts” of funding to ISPs working to obtain federal or state grants.
The county also has an option of assisting with a secondary part of broadband development efforts, to provide computer devices to those without access, as well as training on how to use the internet and computers.
The county could use a portion of federal coronavirus relief funding for broadband efforts. With the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, the federal government will provide $45.2 billion through states for broadband development. Other internet-connectivity grants exist as well, including from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of the local ISPs, including Penasco Valley Telephone, Leaco Rural Telephone and Plateau Telecommunications, have received large USDA grants to upgrade or provide new broadband connections to more than 3,000 residents and businesses in the county over the next three to four years. The consultants' report states, however, that the grants cover areas of higher household and business densities, which leaves the 1,217 under- or unserved residents and the estimated $42,000 to $52,000 per household to connect to a high-speed fiber network.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
